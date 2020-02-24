 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Thinking differently about lifelong learning: Institute of Coding champions diversity and lifelong-learning

Details
Hits: 402
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#IoCConference2020 @IoCoding conference set to spark new thinking about #LifelongLearning in #Digital

The Institute of Coding (IoC), a national government-supported initiative designed to respond to the UK’s digital skills gap, is hosting its second annual conference in London this week. Titled ‘Thinking differently about lifelong learning’, the conference will focus on how lifelong learning initiatives could change the digital sector in the United Kingdom and create better diversity and inclusion.

The conference will feature a mix of innovative content and contributions from organisations including Google, Amazon Web Services, BT, IBM and prominent universities across the country. New research will be shared from the IoC and Deloitte on what factors motivate people to pursue digital education and careers.

Keynote speeches will be given by Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, co-founder and CEO of the Stemettes, and Timandra Harkness, presenter, comedian and author of Big Data: Does Size Matter?

The IoC recently celebrated its second birthday, having been officially announced in January 2018. Since its launch, it has signed up more than 32,000 learners onto over 100 new digital courses at 30+ universities across the country. As well as creating opportunities for discussion and debate, this conference will showcase recent work from the IoC’s partners by providing concrete examples of innovative education delivery, like the TechUP Women programme run by IoC partner Durham University.

Practice Labs, the conference refreshment sponsor, will also be on site to showcase how they are supporting IT certification, work readiness, skill development and career progression.

Dr. Rachid Hourizi, Director, Institute of Coding, comments:

“Since its launch over two years ago, the Institute of Coding has made a significant response to the UK’s digital skills shortage, providing new access to digital skills courses for tens of thousands of people.  

“By bringing together employers, educators and outreach groups at a national level, this conference will serve as a platform for the IoC and its partners to explore the impact that a new focus on lifelong learning could have in the UK.”

The Institute of Coding (IoC) is a large national consortium of government, employers, educators, and outreach organisations that is co-developing new courses and activities that will help a larger and more diverse group of learners into digital careers.

The government’s announcement of £20-millon in funding for the IoC in January 2018 was a response to the UK’s digital skills gap and, in particular, to three primary challenges recognised by government, employers and educators.

Advertisement

Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first
Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity
Sector News
@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issuesSt
Do colleges need to give Vegan employees their own fridge shelf?
Sector News
Last week, the Vegan Society created a booklet which sets out guidelin

These three challenges are:

  1. an insufficient volume and high demand for UK digital and IT specialists,
  2. poor diversity and inclusion in the digital sector, and
  3. misalignment between skills provision and employer needs.

The IoC is addressing these challenges by forming new relationships and building programmes and courses that respond to both industry and learners’ needs.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first
Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity
Sector News
@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issuesSt
BRUDERHOF’S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
Barnsley College Sport Students push the boundaries
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sport students have officiated a disability table top
London march and rally marking fifth day of strike action in over 30 sixth form colleges
Sector News
National Education Union members working in 34 sixth form colleges or
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been
THE RETAIL RENAISSANCE: Inspiring more women to consider a long-term career in retail
Sector News
Nominations are now open for the 2020 Barclaycard everywoman in Retail
Changemakers and the Women in Software Powerlist 2020 has been launched
Sector News
@makersacademy, in partnership with @Level39CW, @ComputerWeekly and co
Do colleges need to give Vegan employees their own fridge shelf?
Sector News
Last week, the Vegan Society created a booklet which sets out guidelin
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success
Sector News
Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCS
The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards for rising stars are open for entries
Sector News
The Printing Charity has launched its 2020 Print Futures Awards giving
Curtain goes up on new Professional Dance and Musical Theatre Degree with University of Birmingham and Urdang Academy
Sector News
@Urdang_Academy is delighted to announce a new BA (Hons) in Profession

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page