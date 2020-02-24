 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards for rising stars are open for entries

Details
Hits: 251
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Printing Charity has launched its 2020 Print Futures Awards giving people aged 18 to 30 the opportunity to apply for a grant of up to £1,500 to support their personal and workplace development to progress in their careers in the UK printing, paper, publishing, packaging, and graphic arts sector. 

The Printing Charity wants to hear from people working in UK print-related organisations looking to develop their practical and personal workplace skills, studying for sector-specific qualifications or those with clear plans in place to take their first step into the sector.

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s Chief Executive, says: “This year we’d like to hear from people, who are keen to develop their softer skills such as courses and training for presentation skills, problem solving, and leadership. These are often overlooked but can make a real difference to someone’s development. 

“We know the sector has some great rising stars and Print Futures is the perfect opportunity for companies to support them in their application and for the winners to be recognised for their achievements at our awards event at the House of Lords in July.”

Applicants need to be UK residents aged 18 to 30 at the time of application. They will need to have a clear plan of how a grant would help them develop their career and include details of the training they want to do, costs, and timings. The grants cannot be used to pay for employers’ own staff training costs. Applications are online at www.theprintingcharity.org.uk/education-and-partnerships/print-futures-awards/ and close on 26 April 2020

Interviews for shortlisted applicants will be held in May and June when they will have the opportunity to expand on their application and why an award would make a difference.

Advertisement

Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first
Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity
Sector News
@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issuesSt
Do colleges need to give Vegan employees their own fridge shelf?
Sector News
Last week, the Vegan Society created a booklet which sets out guidelin

You may also be interested in these articles:

Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first
Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity
Sector News
@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issuesSt
BRUDERHOF’S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
Barnsley College Sport Students push the boundaries
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sport students have officiated a disability table top
London march and rally marking fifth day of strike action in over 30 sixth form colleges
Sector News
National Education Union members working in 34 sixth form colleges or
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been
THE RETAIL RENAISSANCE: Inspiring more women to consider a long-term career in retail
Sector News
Nominations are now open for the 2020 Barclaycard everywoman in Retail
Changemakers and the Women in Software Powerlist 2020 has been launched
Sector News
@makersacademy, in partnership with @Level39CW, @ComputerWeekly and co
Do colleges need to give Vegan employees their own fridge shelf?
Sector News
Last week, the Vegan Society created a booklet which sets out guidelin
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success
Sector News
Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCS
Curtain goes up on new Professional Dance and Musical Theatre Degree with University of Birmingham and Urdang Academy
Sector News
@Urdang_Academy is delighted to announce a new BA (Hons) in Profession
Public Consultation Seeks Views On Setting Apprenticeship Funding
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is consultin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page