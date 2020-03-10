Coronavirus COVID-19: Guidance for educational settings

DEPARTMENT FOR EDUCATION CORONAVIRUS HELPLINE

0800 046 8687 8am to 6pm (Monday to Friday)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This guidance will assist schools and other educational settings in providing advice for pupils, students, staff and parents or carers regarding:

the novel coronavirus, COVID-19,

how to help prevent spread of all respiratory infections including COVID-19,

what to do if someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 has been in a school or other educational setting, and

what advice to give to individuals who have travelled from specified countries or areas within the last 14 days, including school trips

With regards to travel information for specified countries/areas for pupils or students resident or boarding in the UK, we recommend following the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) country advice pages.

#Coronavirus - Government suspends ‘break in learning’ rule for #apprentices affected: @AELPUK - The Association of Employment and Learning Providers has welcomed as an important first step an announcement from the Department for Education that… https://t.co/ijOZdX36l0 pic.twitter.com/bwvd6LflCe — FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) March 9, 2020

The NHS provide public information about the virus and the latest advice on how to protect yourself. If you need medical help, please use the 111 online coronavirus service.

If you are an employer or a business owner we encourage you to read and follow the guidance for employers and businesses, and to check this page regularly for updates. If you would like to receive all of our updates on the government’s response to COVID-19 you can do so by subscribing to receive emails.

This guidance will assist employers and businesses in providing advice to staff on:

the novel coronavirus ( COVID-19 )

) how to help prevent spread of all respiratory infections including COVID-19

what to do if someone with suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 has been in a workplace setting

has been in a workplace setting what advice to give to individuals who have travelled to specific areas, as outlined by the Chief Medical Officer

advice for the certification of absence from work resulting from COVID-19

Additional resources

the government’s coronavirus action plan provides detailed information about the government’s response

the government has put a range of support in place for those who do not receive Statutory Sick Pay, including Universal Credit and contributory Employment and Support Allowance

ACAS has published information for employees and employers, including simple steps to help protect the health and safety of staff

businesses can access a range of finance through the government-owned British Business Bank, visit the Bank’s Finance Hub for further information

a number of private lenders are also making funds available to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 , including £2 billion from Lloyds Banking Group and £5 billion from NatWest

If you have a query that isn’t covered by this guidance you can contact the Business Support Helpline.

1. Information about the virus

A coronavirus is a type of virus. As a group, coronaviruses are common across the world. COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, China in January 2020.

The incubation period of COVID-19 is between 2 and 14 days. This means that if a person remains well 14 days after contact with someone with confirmed coronavirus, it is unlikely that they have been infected.

The following symptoms may develop in the 14 days after exposure to someone who has COVID-19 infection:

cough

difficulty in breathing

fever

Generally, these infections can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease. There is no evidence that children are more affected than other age groups – very few cases have been reported in children.

2. How COVID-19 is spread

From what we know about other coronaviruses, spread of COVID-19 is most likely to happen when there is close contact (within 2 metres) with an infected person. It is likely that the risk increases the longer someone has close contact with an infected person.

Droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes (termed respiratory secretions) containing the virus are most likely to be the most important means of transmission.

There are 2 routes by which people could become infected:

secretions can be directly transferred into the mouths or noses of people who are nearby (within 2 metres) or could be inhaled into the lungs

it is also possible that someone may become infected by touching a surface or object that has been contaminated with respiratory secretions and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes (such as touching a door knob or shaking hands then touching own face).

There is currently no good evidence that people who do not have symptoms are infectious to others.

3. Preventing spread of infection

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

There are general principles anyone can follow to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

washing your hands often - with soap and water, or use alcohol sanitiser if handwashing facilities are not available. This is particularly important after taking public transport

covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in a bin. See Catch it, Bin it, Kill it

people who feel unwell should stay at home and should not attend work or any education or childcare setting

pupils, students, staff and visitors should wash their hands: before leaving home on arrival at school after using the toilet after breaks and sporting activities before food preparation before eating any food, including snacks before leaving school

use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

avoid close contact with people who are unwell

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

if you are worried about your symptoms or those of a child or colleague, please call NHS 111. Do not go directly to your GP or other healthcare environment

see further information on the Public Health England Blog and the NHS UK website.

PHE has a suite of materials that contains public health advice about how you can help stop the spread of viruses, like those that cause COVID-19, by practicing good respiratory and hand hygiene. To access, download and share this information you will need to register for an account which only takes a couple of minutes.

Face masks for the general public, pupils or students, or staff are not recommended to protect from infection, as there is no evidence of benefit from their use outside healthcare environments.

People who have returned from Category 1 specified countries/areas in the last 14 days should self-isolate. This includes avoiding attending an education setting or work until 14 days after they return.

People who have returned from Category 2 specified countries/areas in the last 14 days, are advised to stay at home if they develop symptoms. All other pupils or students and staff should continue to attend school or university, including their siblings attending the same or a different school (unless advised not to by public health officials).

Call NHS 111, or 999 in an emergency (if they are seriously ill or injured or their life is at risk), and if appropriate, explain which country they have returned from in the last 14 days. You can do this on their behalf if this is easier. People who become unwell should be advised not to go to their GP, pharmacy, urgent care centre or a hospital.

Whilst you wait for advice from NHS 111 or an ambulance to arrive, try to find somewhere safe for the unwell person to sit which is at least 2 metres away from other people. If possible, find a room or area where they can be isolated behind a shut door, such as a staff office or meeting room. If it is possible to open a window, do so for ventilation. They should avoid touching people, surfaces and objects and be advised to cover their mouth and nose with a disposable tissue when they cough or sneeze and put the tissue in the bin. If no bin is available, put the tissue in a bag or pocket for disposing in a bin later. If you don’t have any tissues available, they should cough and sneeze into the crook of their elbow. The room will need to be cleaned once they leave.

If they need to go to the bathroom whilst waiting for medical assistance, they should use a separate bathroom if available.

Make sure that children and young people know to tell a member of staff if they feel unwell.

5. What to do if a case of COVID-19 (pupil, student or staff) is suspected in your childcare or education setting

If anyone has been in contact with a suspected case in a childcare or educational setting, no restrictions or special control measures are required while laboratory test results for COVID-19 are awaited. There is no need to close the setting or send other learners or staff home. As a precautionary measure, the NHS are currently testing a very large number of people who have travelled back from affected countries, the vast majority of whom test negative. Therefore, until the outcome of test results is known there is no action that staff members need to take apart from cleaning specific areas (section 13) and disposing of waste (section 14).

Once the results arrive, those who test negative for COVID-19 will be advised individually about return to education.

6. What to do if a case of COVID-19 (pupil, student or staff) is confirmed in your childcare or education setting

The childcare or educational setting will be contacted by the local Public Health England Health Protection Team to discuss the case, identify people who have been in contact with them and advise on any actions or precautions that should be taken. An assessment of each childcare or education setting will be undertaken by the Health Protection Team with relevant staff. Advice on the management of pupils or students and staff will be based on this assessment.

The Health Protection Team will also be in contact with the patient directly to advise on isolation and identifying other contacts, and will be in touch with any contacts of the patient to provide them with appropriate advice. Advice on cleaning of communal areas such as classrooms, changing rooms and toilets will be given by the Health Protection Team and is outlined later in this document.

If there is a confirmed case, a risk assessment will be undertaken by the educational establishment with advice from the local Health Protection Team. In most cases, closure of the childcare or education setting will be unnecessary but this will be a local decision based on various factors such as establishment size and pupil mixing.

The definition of a contact includes:

any pupil, student or staff member in close face-to-face or touching contact including those undertaking small group work (within 2 metres of the case for more than 15 minutes)

talking with or being coughed on for any length of time while the individual is symptomatic

anyone who has cleaned up any bodily fluids of the individual

close friendship groups

any pupil, student or staff member living in the same household as a confirmed case, or equivalent setting such as boarding school dormitory or other student accommodation

Contacts are not considered cases and if they are well, they are very unlikely to have spread the infection to others, however:

they will be asked to self-isolate at home, or within their boarding school dormitory room, for 14 days from the last time they had contact with the confirmed case and follow the home isolation advice sheet

they will be actively followed up by the Health Protection Team

if they develop any symptoms within their 14-day observation period they should call NHS 111 for assessment

if they become unwell with cough, fever or shortness of breath they will be tested for COVID-19

if they require emergency medical attention, call 999 and tell the call handler or ambulance control that the person has a history of potential contact with COVID-19

if they are unwell at any time within their 14-day observation period and they test positive for COVID-19 they will become a confirmed case and will be treated for the infection

Family and friends who have not had close contact (as listed above) with the original confirmed case do not need to take any precautions or make any changes to their own activities such as attending childcare or educational settings or work, unless they become unwell. If they become unwell, they should call NHS 111 and explain their symptoms and discuss any known contact with the case to consider if they need further assessment.

If a confirmed case occurs in an educational setting the local Health Protection Team will provide you with advice and will work with the headteacher, principal and or management team of that setting. Outside those that are defined as close contacts, the rest of the school does not need to take any precautions or make any changes to their own activities attending educational establishments or work as usual, unless they become unwell. If they become unwell they will be assessed as a suspected case depending on their symptoms. This advice applies to teaching staff and children in the rest of the class who are not in a close friendship group or children undertaking small group work. The decision as to whether pupils, students and staff fall into this contact group or the closer contact group will be made between the Health Protection Team, the educational setting and (if they are old enough) the student. Advice should be given as follows:

if they become unwell with cough, fever or shortness of breath they will be asked to self-isolate and should seek medical advice from NHS 111

if they are unwell at any time within the 14 days of contact and they are tested and are positive for COVID-19 they will become a confirmed case and will be treated as such.

8. What to do if pupils, students or staff in your childcare or educational setting have travelled from any Category 1 specified country/area in the past 14 days

If an individual falls into this category, contact NHS 111 for further advice:

if they are currently well, they should self-isolate for 14 days and you should follow the advice as above for contacts of confirmed cases in the educational setting

if they become unwell please call NHS 111 immediately for them to be assessed by an appropriate specialist. You should follow the advice as above for contacts of confirmed cases in the educational establishment. If they require emergency medical attention, call 999 and tell the call handler or ambulance control that the person has a history of recent travel to risk areas for COVID-19

9. What to do if a pupil, student or staff member has travelled from a Category 2 specified country/area in the last 14 days

If they are currently well:

they are advised to self-isolate only if they develop symptoms

they can continue to attend work or education

they do not need to avoid contact with other people

their family do not need to take any precautions or make any changes to their own activities

testing people with no symptoms for COVID-19 is currently not recommended

it is useful to always take a mobile phone with them when they go out so that they can contact others if they do become unwell

If they become unwell:

they should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as they would with other flu viruses (see this home isolation advice sheet).

they (or a family member, colleague or member of staff) should call NHS 111 immediately for them to be assessed by an appropriate specialist, as quickly as possible

they should stay at home and should not attend work or education

they should not go directly to their GP or other healthcare environment

if they require emergency medical attention, call 999 and tell the call handler or ambulance control that the person has a history of recent travel to risk areas for COVID-19

see further information and the Public Health England Blog

10. What to do if pupils, students or staff return from travel anywhere else in the world within the last 14 days

Currently there are minimal cases outside the risk areas and therefore the likelihood of an individual coming into contact with a confirmed case is low.

There is no need to advise any of these pupils, student or staff to avoid normal activities or educational settings unless they have had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

If individuals are aware that they have had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 they should contact NHS 111 for further advice.

For the latest country specific information please visit NaTHNac Travel Pro.

11. School trips

Pupils, students and staff returning from school trips in specified countries/areas should follow the same advice as given above (sections 8, 9 and 10).

12. What to do with post, packages or food sent from specified countries/areas within the last 14 days

There is no need to change how you handle post, packages or food received from the affected regions. The virus does not survive well for long periods outside the body and so it is highly unlikely that COVID-19 can be spread through post or packages. It is highly unlikely that COVID-19 can be spread through food.

13. How to clean educational establishments where there were children, students or staff with suspected cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus symptoms are similar to a flu-like illness and include cough, fever, or shortness of breath. Once symptomatic, all surfaces that the suspected case has come into contact with must be cleaned using disposable cloths and household detergents, according to current recommended workplace legislation and practice.

These include:

all surfaces and objects which are visibly contaminated with body fluids

all potentially contaminated high-contact areas such as toilets, door handles, telephones

Public areas where a symptomatic individual has passed through and spent minimal time in (such as corridors) but which are not visibly contaminated with body fluids do not need to be specially cleaned and disinfected. If a person becomes ill in a shared space, these should be cleaned as detailed above.

14. What to do with rubbish in the educational establishment, including tissues, if children, students or staff become unwell with suspected COVID-19

All waste that has been in contact with the individual, including used tissues, and masks if used, should be put in a plastic rubbish bag and tied when full. The plastic bag should then be placed in a second bin bag and tied. It should be put in a safe place and marked for storage until the result is available. If the individual tests negative, this can be put in the normal waste.

Should the individual test positive, you will be instructed what to do with the waste.

Use e-Bug resources recommended by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence to teach pupils about hygiene. Key sections that may be useful are:

15.1 KS1: Horrid Hands and Super Sneezes

Horrid hands

Super sneezes

15.2 KS2: Hand Hygiene and Respiratory Hygiene

Hand hygiene

Respiratory hygiene

15.3 KS3: Hand Hygiene and Respiratory Hygiene

Hand hygiene

Respiratory hygiene

Education Scotland produces resources for the use of schools in Scotland.

Guidance for employers and businesses in providing advice about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

