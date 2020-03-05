 
Electricity firm boost employees’ skills

World Book Day is no longer just for schools and book clubs! Thousands of employees at a local electricity firm are set to benefit from £30 worth of educational books each for themselves, partner or children to support them in their studies.

For World Book Day on March 5, electricity distribution company UK Power Networks is going to offer the scheme after staff said they would like more opportunities to develop and learn new skills.

The firm which employs more than 1,600 staff in London, 1,000 in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, 200 in Potters Bar, and 300 in Crawley, is introducing the new initiative following feedback at its engagement forum.

Last month (February) UK Power Networks was named in the top ten of the Sunday Times Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work For list. The prestigious listing is based on confidential feedback from employees surveyed annually on topics ranging from supporting local communities to career development. It remains the only energy company to feature in the list.

Alex Sturge, head of communications, engagement and development, said:

“We were delighted to be recognised among Britain’s ‘best big companies’ for the sixth year running.

“We are extremely proud of our employees and listening to their feedback has led to many new initiatives and improvements over the years. People reach their potential and provide the best service to our customers when they can make a difference at work, and feel engaged. This year we will keep working closely with our employees to make sure UK Power Networks continues to be one of the best places to work in the country.”

