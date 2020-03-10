 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College Hawick campus opens its doors to the public

Details
Hits: 340
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Borders College Hawick campus will be opening its doors to the public on 25th March 2020 for the Hawick Campus Community Open event, giving members of the public a chance to see what goes on within the site.

A recent refurbishment has seen the addition a new eco house, giving learners a state-of-the-art construction learning facility in which to study, and the public will be able to view this, as well as some of the new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) technologies on offer.

Our Business Development team have also benefited from a newly fitted office floor, and will be on hand to speak to visitors about business training solutions and Community and Evening Class courses.

If you would like to chat to someone about any of the courses the College offers, including our full-time provision, our welcoming staff will be there to give you all the information you need.

We can guarantee you’ll be impressed with some of the technologies, including robotics, thermal imaging and VR headsets, and demonstrations of these will be taking place.

So why not pop in for a cuppa and see what the newly refurbished site has to offer – you won’t be disappointed.

Advertisement

The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups
Sector News
The @PrintingCharity, one of the funding partners of the #Journalism D
Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants
Sector News
Hotels and restaurants across Coventry and Warwickshire that are facin
The General Teaching Council for Scotland publishes results of its Professional Standards consultation
Sector News
The General Teaching Council for Scotland @GTCS has today published th

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups
Sector News
The @PrintingCharity, one of the funding partners of the #Journalism D
Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants
Sector News
Hotels and restaurants across Coventry and Warwickshire that are facin
The General Teaching Council for Scotland publishes results of its Professional Standards consultation
Sector News
The General Teaching Council for Scotland @GTCS has today published th
Plan a Career in Technology with My IT Path
Sector News
Step-by-step guidance on planning a career in information technology (
Independent advisors announced to support Universities UK’s work dealing with racial harassment
Sector News
@DrTonySewell, Jatin Haria @CRER_Scotland, and @SandraKerrBITC have be
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 10 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
Entries now open and sponsors lining up for the Craft Guild of Chefs’ British Student Culinary Championships
Sector News
Students across Britain are being encouraged to enter the @Craft_Guild
Treat from St Patrick’s for Golden Memories at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Getting out of school for a morning is always a treat but extra specia
Northern Powergrid apprenticeship programme unlocks diverse new career paths
Sector News
Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for 8 millio
Campaign to attract more people into careers in construction kicks off this month
Sector News
Top @CITB_Scotland construction sites throughout Scotland to peel back
INTERNSHIPS ARE NOW FUNDAMENTAL FOR 83% OF NON-RUSSELL GROUP GRADUATES
Sector News
New research has revealed that the most recent cohorts of non-Russell
Burton and South Derbyshire College students discover the range of careers available in the army
Sector News
Students at @BSDCofficial were given a first-hand insight into the wid

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gabbi Naylor
Gabbi Naylor has a new avatar. 1 hour 15 minutes ago
Gabbi Naylor
Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups 1 hour 42 minutes ago
Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants 2 hours 41 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page