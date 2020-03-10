 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Unilever innovation competition awards students £5,000

Details
Hits: 388
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@CranfieldUni recently hosted the second @Unilever Innovation Accelerator, an opportunity for its students to develop solutions to business challenges and to contribute to the development of the next generation of ice cream and tea products.

The winning team, Zinda Tea (Muriel Isabelle Hagenaars, Celia Hazi, Shreyas Khanore and Tsepiso Mlambisa) was rewarded with the first prize of £5,000. The runners-up were KAM and Ice Cream Yes!  

Andy Sztehlo, Unilever Global R&D Vice President, Ice Cream, commented: “We have had a long-standing collaboration with Cranfield University and this competition has been a great opportunity to deepen our relationship and to explore new partnership opportunities. We were delighted with the enthusiasm to work on our ice cream and tea innovation agenda and the quality of the work done by the teams. It was a great event with some exciting ideas that we will explore further with the winning teams.”

The hard-fought competition commenced with 17 mixed-skilled teams from across the University. The students were presented with four real-life challenges by Unilever’s ice cream and tea research and development experts. These were then shortlisted to the most promising nine teams. They spent six weeks developing their innovative solutions with intensive coaching support from Cranfield’s Bettany Centre for Entrepreneurship and its Centre for Competitive and Creative Design, together with individual mentoring from Unilever.

Expert judges

In a close-run finale, the nine teams had just seven minutes to pitch their ideas to an executive judging panel of ice cream, tea and commercialisation experts from Unilever and Cranfield.

Professor David Denyer, Professor of Leadership and Organisational Change at Cranfield University, said: “All the student teams produced very strong pitches that demonstrated what Cranfield does best, bringing technology and management together. We are extremely grateful for the support that Unilever continues to provide to our students.”

Winners: Zinda Tea: Muriel Isabelle  Hagenaars; Celia Hazi; Shreyas Khanore; Tsepiso Mlambisa

Runners up:    KAM: Melissa Ortiz; Kalyani Hegde; Fernando Rubio; Ice Cream Yes!: Yiping Chen; Yijing Ji; Peter Xia; Yajing Zheng

Advertisement

The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups
Sector News
The @PrintingCharity, one of the funding partners of the #Journalism D
Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants
Sector News
Hotels and restaurants across Coventry and Warwickshire that are facin
The General Teaching Council for Scotland publishes results of its Professional Standards consultation
Sector News
The General Teaching Council for Scotland @GTCS has today published th

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups
Sector News
The @PrintingCharity, one of the funding partners of the #Journalism D
Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants
Sector News
Hotels and restaurants across Coventry and Warwickshire that are facin
The General Teaching Council for Scotland publishes results of its Professional Standards consultation
Sector News
The General Teaching Council for Scotland @GTCS has today published th
Plan a Career in Technology with My IT Path
Sector News
Step-by-step guidance on planning a career in information technology (
Independent advisors announced to support Universities UK’s work dealing with racial harassment
Sector News
@DrTonySewell, Jatin Haria @CRER_Scotland, and @SandraKerrBITC have be
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 10 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
Entries now open and sponsors lining up for the Craft Guild of Chefs’ British Student Culinary Championships
Sector News
Students across Britain are being encouraged to enter the @Craft_Guild
Treat from St Patrick’s for Golden Memories at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Getting out of school for a morning is always a treat but extra specia
Northern Powergrid apprenticeship programme unlocks diverse new career paths
Sector News
Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for 8 millio
Campaign to attract more people into careers in construction kicks off this month
Sector News
Top @CITB_Scotland construction sites throughout Scotland to peel back
INTERNSHIPS ARE NOW FUNDAMENTAL FOR 83% OF NON-RUSSELL GROUP GRADUATES
Sector News
New research has revealed that the most recent cohorts of non-Russell
Burton and South Derbyshire College students discover the range of careers available in the army
Sector News
Students at @BSDCofficial were given a first-hand insight into the wid

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gabbi Naylor
Gabbi Naylor has a new avatar. 1 hour 15 minutes ago
Gabbi Naylor
Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups 1 hour 42 minutes ago
Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants 2 hours 42 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page