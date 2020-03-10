Good Deeds Day 2020 another success with Brunel University London and Uxbridge College

#GoodDeedsDay2020 proved another annual success thanks to a great range of free activities run by volunteers from @BrunelUni and @UxbridgeCollege, and the support of organisations from across Hillingdon.



The annual day of mass volunteering, which has been a local fixture since 2013 in and around Uxbridge centre, included bag packing, free henna painting and manicures, craft workshops, performances and yoga classes. Students ran stalls in The Pavilions, and other activities took place in Uxbridge Library, intu Uxbridge and at other borough venues.



The event was opened by the Mayor of Hillingdon Councillor David Yarrow and Mayoress Mary O'Connor MBE, and raised a total of £227.50 for the Mayor’s charities - Hillingdon Autistic Care and Support, and Hillingdon Brain Tumour and Injury Support Charity. Professor William Leahy, Vice -Provost (Students, Staff and Civic Engagement) at Brunel University London also came along to support the event, and William Byrd School Choir gave an opening performance.



Professor Leahy commented: “Good Deeds Day 2020 was the seventh successful year of Brunel’s continuing community outreach working in collaboration with Uxbridge College students, Brunel students volunteered for a variety of activities that brought smiles to the shoppers in Uxbridge Pavilions. We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with the Pavilions, Uxbridge BID, Intu, Uxbridge Library as well as retailers, and so many local charities in community engagement that also raises funds for the Mayor of Hillingdon’s Charitable Trust.



Nancy Rawlings Brunel Volunteers and PDC Job Shop Manager said: “Good Deeds Day is an extremely important event in the Brunel Volunteers calendar. It was inspiring and uplifting to see so many students taking part and donating their time. Staff and students at Brunel volunteer on a regular basis within the local community giving thousands of hours to help support others. Good Deeds Day is a visual example of the positive impact that volunteering can have.



Sharon McCann, Senior Student Support Officer at Uxbridge College, said: “This year’s Good Deed Day was another fantastic event and a great opportunity for Uxbridge College students to both give and receive in their local community. It’s always extremely worthwhile to be able to work in partnership with Brunel University London, and we’re really pleased to have been involved in this successful day of mass volunteering yet again.”



As well as the opening performance by William Byrd students, K-pop (Korean pop) dancers and singers from Brunel, and Uxbridge College dancers provided entertainment. Also taking part in the event were: St Margaret’s Church, offering lunches; Christchurch; Hillingdon Foodbank; Wilko, M&S and Tesco, who provided opportunities for bag packing; Brunel Gym with the Row Britannia Challenge; Uxbridge Library for digital drop-in - help with phones, computers and other technology, and Tovertafel - an activity for people with dementia; Thames Valley Hospice charity shop; Shopmobility; West Drayton & Yiewsley Community Centre, and DASH (Disablement Association Hillingdon); St John’s Ambulance; Uxbridge FM; Halo; Hillingdon Women’s Centre; H4All.



The Uxbridge College students who took part were from Beauty Therapy, ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), Foundation Studies, Performing Arts, Creative Studies, and Travel & Tourism courses.



Annual Good Deeds Day in the borough helps promote and encourage student volunteering in Hillingdon, raise awareness of the positive impact that students have in the local community, and develop community relationships. The event was organised by Brunel Volunteers at Brunel University London, Uxbridge College, The Pavilions Uxbridge, Uxbridge BID and intu Uxbridge.