 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Plan a Career in Technology with My IT Path

Details
Hits: 198
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Step-by-step guidance on planning a career in information technology (IT) is available via a new free resource from @CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global IT industry.

My IT Path delivers an interactive, personalised experience for anyone interested in learning about careers in the IT field.

“Students who are beginning their career considerations; seasoned tech professionals looking to take the next step up; workers in other industries looking to make a career change; members of the armed forces planning to return to the civilian workforce; and anyone else with an interest in technology jobs can explore their options by visiting My IT Path,” said Ryan Blankenship, Vice President for content and learning at CompTIA. 

The site features comprehensive information for five IT occupation categories: support, networking, cybersecurity, data and software and web development. Each category includes a description of specific job roles. Visitors can explore the occupations at the beginner, intermediate and advanced career levels, including details on skill requirements, median salaries and the availability of jobs and relevant professional certifications.

“We built this career road map to help demystify how to get into IT,” Blankenship explained.

“There are immediate openings for entry-level positions that often have above-average starting salaries and real opportunities for long-term career growth.”

The demand for IT professionals remains strong in many markets around the world. In the United States, for example, employers advertised job openings for nearly 30,000 core IT positions in February. Open positions were available with companies in the tech sector and in other industries, such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education and retail.

“Unlike other industries entry-level IT jobs do not require a college degree. Many companies have openly stated that skills and abilities are what really matter. IT certifications such as those offered by CompTIA are a proven and economical way to validate your skills at a fraction of the cost of college.”

Advertisement

The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups
Sector News
The @PrintingCharity, one of the funding partners of the #Journalism D
Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants
Sector News
Hotels and restaurants across Coventry and Warwickshire that are facin
The General Teaching Council for Scotland publishes results of its Professional Standards consultation
Sector News
The General Teaching Council for Scotland @GTCS has today published th

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups
Sector News
The @PrintingCharity, one of the funding partners of the #Journalism D
Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants
Sector News
Hotels and restaurants across Coventry and Warwickshire that are facin
The General Teaching Council for Scotland publishes results of its Professional Standards consultation
Sector News
The General Teaching Council for Scotland @GTCS has today published th
Independent advisors announced to support Universities UK’s work dealing with racial harassment
Sector News
@DrTonySewell, Jatin Haria @CRER_Scotland, and @SandraKerrBITC have be
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 10 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
Entries now open and sponsors lining up for the Craft Guild of Chefs’ British Student Culinary Championships
Sector News
Students across Britain are being encouraged to enter the @Craft_Guild
Treat from St Patrick’s for Golden Memories at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Getting out of school for a morning is always a treat but extra specia
Northern Powergrid apprenticeship programme unlocks diverse new career paths
Sector News
Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for 8 millio
Campaign to attract more people into careers in construction kicks off this month
Sector News
Top @CITB_Scotland construction sites throughout Scotland to peel back
INTERNSHIPS ARE NOW FUNDAMENTAL FOR 83% OF NON-RUSSELL GROUP GRADUATES
Sector News
New research has revealed that the most recent cohorts of non-Russell
Burton and South Derbyshire College students discover the range of careers available in the army
Sector News
Students at @BSDCofficial were given a first-hand insight into the wid
Good Deeds Day 2020 another success with Brunel University London and Uxbridge College
Sector News
#GoodDeedsDay2020 proved another annual success thanks to a great rang

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gabbi Naylor
Gabbi Naylor has a new avatar. 1 hour 16 minutes ago
Gabbi Naylor
Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups 1 hour 44 minutes ago
Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants 2 hours 43 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page