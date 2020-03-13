 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NAO report on supporting disadvantaged families through free early education and childcare entitlements in England

Details
Hits: 511
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The take-up of free early education and childcare places and the quality of childcare providers is lower in the most deprived areas of England, according to the National Audit Office (NAO). This risks increasing the development gap between disadvantaged children and their peers, and could have a negative impact on social mobility.

The Department for Education (DfE) funds three entitlements to free early education and childcare for pre-school children in England.1 By funding the entitlements, DfE aims to support children’s development and help parents manage childcare costs so that they can work. It also aims to close the development gap between disadvantaged children and their peers. In 2019, there was a 17 percentage points gap in the proportion of children achieving a good level of development between children in the 10% most and least deprived areas.

In 2019-20, DfE’s funding for the entitlements totalled £3.5 billion. Since 2016-17, the NAO estimates that total funding has increased by 24% in real terms due to the introduction of the extended entitlement for working parents of 3- and 4-year olds. However, funding for the disadvantage and universal entitlements has fallen by 4%. There is conflicting evidence on whether the DfE’s funding is sufficient to cover the costs of early years providers.

The NAO finds that the vast majority of eligible families are benefiting from the entitlements. Take-up of the universal entitlement of 15 hours per week for all 3- and 4-year olds is high, with 1.3 million children (93%) using the entitlement in January 2019. Take-up of the extended entitlement has increased since it was introduced in 2017, with nearly 330,000 children using the entitlement in January 2019.

However, the DfE has missed its aspiration for between 73% and 77% of eligible 2-year-olds to take up the disadvantage entitlement of 15 hours per week. In 2019, take-up nationally fell to 68%, and varied between 39% and 97% among different local authorities. Families in deprived areas are less likely than families in other areas to take up these free childcare places.

Barriers to making use of the entitlements particularly affect disadvantaged families. DfE’s 2019 parents’ survey found that 72% of respondents in the 20% most deprived areas were aware of the extended entitlement, compared with 91% in the least deprived areas. While the entitlements guarantee a number of hours of free childcare, another DfE survey in 2018 found that 74% of entitlement-funded early years providers made additional charges, such as for meals or certain activities. DfE has trialled some different ways of improving take-up among disadvantaged families and local authorities also take action, but there is no robust evidence on what works locally.

Advertisement

Coronavirus advice â€“ 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws â€“ 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer oâ€™n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo

Local authorities are legally required to ensure there are enough childcare places in their area. In 2019, the charity Coram Family and Childcare found that 63% of local authorities reported there were enough childcare places for the disadvantage entitlement. Local authorities have a small amount of flexibility to use funding to incentivise providers to meet local needs, such as expanding provision for disadvantaged families.2 However, few local authorities chose to make full use of this flexibility.

Ofsted graded 94% of entitlement-funded providers as 'good' or 'outstanding' in January 2019, up from 85% four years earlier. However, deprived areas have fewer ‘outstanding’ providers (18% of providers, compared with 27% in the least deprived areas) and more providers graded as 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate' (10% compared with 4%). At January 2019, 5,400 children taking up the disadvantage entitlement and 103,600 children taking up the universal entitlement were at ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ providers.

The NAO recommends that DfE should work with local authorities to develop a better understanding of the approaches that work best in increasing take-up among disadvantaged families and to assess the extent to which additional charges are a barrier to take-up. The NAO also recommends that DfE should make better use of available data to investigate the geographic variations in take-up of the entitlements and the availability and quality of early years provision.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said today:  

“Families with young children across the country are benefiting from their entitlement to free early education and childcare places, which aim to prepare children for school and improve their life chances.

“However, if these entitlements are to help level the playing field, it is essential that more disadvantaged children benefit from high-quality childcare. DfE should do more to ensure that all disadvantaged families are aware of the free childcare on offer and are able to access it.”

Key facts

£3.5bn

the Department for Education's funding for its early years entitlements in 2019-20

1.45m

children taking up the entitlements at January 2019

53,810

providers receiving entitlement funding at January 2019

68%

proportion of eligible 2-year-olds who took up the disadvantage entitlement in 2019

39% to 97%

variation between local authorities in the proportion of eligible 2-year-olds who took up the disadvantage entitlement in 2019

93%

proportion of 3- and 4-year-olds who took up the universal entitlement in 2019

17 percentage points

gap between the proportion of children achieving a good level of development in the 10% most and least deprived areas in 2019

10%

proportion of providers graded as requires improvement or inadequate by Ofsted in the 20% most deprived areas at January 2019, compared with 4% in the least deprived areas

63%

proportion of local authorities with enough places in their area for the disadvantage entitlement, according to Coram Family and Childcare's 2019 childcare survey

-1.4%

estimated real-terms change in the average hourly rate local authorities paid to providers for the disadvantage entitlement between 2016-17 and 2019-20

The three entitlements that DfE funds are: the disadvantage entitlement of 15 hours per week for disadvantaged 2-year-olds; the universal entitlement of 15 hours per week for all 3- and 4-year olds; and the extended entitlement of an additional 15 hours per week for 3- and 4-year-olds with eligible working parents.

Local authorities can use up to 10% of entitlement funding from the DfE as ‘supplements’ to support providers to meet local needs. However, local authorities allocated 4.3% of their funding to supplements on average in 2019-20, ranging widely from less than 0.1% to the full 10%. All local authorities must have a supplement specifically to support provision for deprived families; on average, they used 3.0% of funding for this purpose.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeship programmes: why are they so successful?
Sector News
With over 23,000 apprenticeship opportunities listed on average every
Coronavirus advice – 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo
Performing arts student at Clarendon Sixth Form College is in the limelight after ArtsEd offer
Sector News
Lewis Lloyd, a performing arts student @ClarendonSixth has achieved hi
Student Luke gives ‘thumbs up’ to Tameside College scanner appeal ball
Sector News
Hospitality and catering students at @TamesideCollege are gearing up t
Pups lend a paw for Tameside College Guide Dogs fundraiser
Sector News
Travel and tourism students @TamesideCollege raise £200 for charity,
Government advises schools and colleges to cancel overseas trips
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being advised against all overseas trips for
Learning Curve Group prepare for significant growth
Sector News
Learning Curve Group (“LCG”) are delighted to announce that funds
Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page