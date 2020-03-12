New FE funding needs to be shared out properly, says Coventry College CEO

#Budget2020 - @CoventryCollege CEO Gill Banks believes the announcement of a new multi-billion-pound investment in Further Education can propel the sector to new heights – but only if it is shared out equally.

Chancellor @RishiSunak recently announced a new £1.5 billion package at the spring Budget that will support the refurbishment of college buildings across the country over the next five years.

He has also pledged his commitment to the new £2.5 billion National Skills Fund, which will support the development of adult skills.

Reacting to the news, Gill Banks said:

“This investment is fantastic news after decades of under-funding – and if this investment is shared out amongst all of the colleges across the UK, then it will benefit the Further Education sector as a whole.

“Our priority has been on ensuring our infrastructure has remained at a high standard to ensure our learners are reaching their potential.

“Further education is about social mobility and upskilling adults, and the learning environment plays a core part in this alongside the teaching itself, so we are looking forward to exploring how we can take advantage of this funding to ensure the College continues make a difference to thousands of people’s lives every year.

“We are currently recruiting for more lecturers across a variety of subjects to meet demand – so the National Skills Fund couldn’t have come at a better time for us.

“It is encouraging that the new Chancellor has recognised the important role that Further Education plays within the education system and training workforces of the future – and it is this sort of financial support that will enable us as a College to enhance and develop the experiences we can offer our students.”

How has the 2020 Budget impacted the FE Sector? £1.8bn for #FE Colleges plus £3bn National Skills Fund: @RishiSunak's #Budget2020 - Is this the Budget to 'get it done'? The government will invest £1.5 billion (£1.8 billion including indicative Barnett…