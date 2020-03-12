 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission

Details
Hits: 437
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, has been appointed as an advisor to a new independent group, set up to support disabled students.

The new Disabled Students’ Commission will advise and inform universities and other higher education providers on ways to improve support for disabled students. It aims to ensure that people with disabilities have access to a positive and successful university experience.

In her role as FE advisor to the new Commission, Sam will draw on her expertise as principal of a college with outstanding SEND provision. London South East Colleges supports students with a wide range of complex to moderate learning needs and was given the top rating by Ofsted last year.

In addition, Sam was appointed by the Department for Education as a National Leader of Further Education earlier this year. In this role, Sam supports and mentors other colleges in need of improvement.

Commenting on her appointment to the Disabled Students’ Commission, Sam says:

“It’s vital that everyone wanting to access higher education has the opportunity to do so. People with disabilities should not have their choices limited and as a sector, we need to ensure that every student is fully supported.

“I look forward to sharing my experience with the Commission and hope to ensure that we have a positive impact on the opportunities and outcomes for disabled students in higher education.”

The Disabled Students’ Commission was announced in June 2019 and is being chaired by Professor Geoff Layer. 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeship programmes: why are they so successful?
Sector News
With over 23,000 apprenticeship opportunities listed on average every
Coronavirus advice – 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo
Performing arts student at Clarendon Sixth Form College is in the limelight after ArtsEd offer
Sector News
Lewis Lloyd, a performing arts student @ClarendonSixth has achieved hi
Student Luke gives ‘thumbs up’ to Tameside College scanner appeal ball
Sector News
Hospitality and catering students at @TamesideCollege are gearing up t
Pups lend a paw for Tameside College Guide Dogs fundraiser
Sector News
Travel and tourism students @TamesideCollege raise £200 for charity,
Government advises schools and colleges to cancel overseas trips
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being advised against all overseas trips for
Learning Curve Group prepare for significant growth
Sector News
Learning Curve Group (“LCG”) are delighted to announce that funds
Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page