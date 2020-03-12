National Accreditation for Exeter College Counselling Qualification

@ExeterCollege’s Advanced Professional Diploma in Counselling Theory and Therapeutic Practice has been accredited by the National Counselling Society (NCS), providing professional backing to the Level 4 qualification being offered by the College for adult learners.

The accreditation means that the NCS, one of the country’s leading professional bodies in this area, has signed off on the teaching and learning on the qualification and believe that the course develops students who are safe, competent and ethical to practice counselling professionally.

As part of the accreditation process, Exeter College had to submit a formal application detailing the level of provision for students throughout the course and the learning content available. The NCS approval, which is effective immediately, provides an extra level of gloss for the qualification that gets people qualified to move directly into professional practice as a Counsellor and provides a secure route onto the Society’s Accredited Register. It gives confirmation of professional standing not only to newly qualified individual practitioners but also to their peers, potential employers and clients.

The Programme Leader on the qualification, Zoe Gelis, said she was pleased to have the backing of the NCS. “I’m delighted that we’ve been awarded this accreditation by the National Counselling Society,” said Zoe.

“We already know that we provide a truly beneficial course for learners and train counsellors who can move into the workplace confidently, but to have a national body sign off on our course is hugely rewarding.”

“I’m pleased, not only for what this accreditation means for the College, but also for what it means for our learners. It’s great that our trainees will be able to state that they’ve completed an accredited course and have a qualification recognised by the Professional Standards Authority. That should hopefully give them an edge when it comes to their practice and employment opportunities later on.”

The Advanced Professional Diploma in Counselling Theory and Therapeutic Practice is a qualification that is earned on a two-year, part-time programme of study that provides the practical and theoretical skills to become a confident professional Counsellor. Students on the course may have already completed the NCFE Award in Counselling Skills and Theory or demonstrated equivalent learning elsewhere.

The Head of Faculty for Professional and Adult Learning at Exeter College Sarah Mandeno said,

“It’s great that we as a College are constantly adding to what we have on offer for adults to study with us.”

“We want to make sure that we offer qualifications which enable adults in our community to achieve their education and career goals. This accreditation is just another way we’re adding value to the courses we offer for adult learners here at Exeter College.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page