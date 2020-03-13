 
Pups lend a paw for Tameside College Guide Dogs fundraiser

Details
Travel and tourism students @TamesideCollege raise £200 for charity, @GuideDogs UK, with a special fundraising event.

Members of the public, college students and staff visited The Restaurant at Tameside One to meet working guide dogs and their trainers, alongside taking part in a series of fun activities.

Founded in 1934, the Guide Dogs UK charity provides specially trained assistance dogs to blind and partially sighted people.

Katie-Ann Tracey, a travel and tourism student at Tameside College whose relative requires a ‘hearing dog’, led the organisation of the event alongside her classmates.

Katie-Ann said: “We decided to choose the Guide Dogs charity because of myself and several other students’ personal connections to their cause. We also realised that inviting dogs into the college would be a big crowd pleaser for those visiting the event and help us raise lots of money for the charity. I’m very pleased with the amount we have raised.”

Ruth David, travel and tourism student at Tameside College, said:

“All of the students have put in a lot of effort to make this event happen and they even went on the radio to promote it. We organise a similar event each year and this time was our most successful. Inviting the guide dogs to the event was a great idea and everyone couldn’t wait to meet them on the day. I’m proud of the students for raising this amount.”

Coronavirus advice â€“ 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws â€“ 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer oâ€™n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo

