 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Student Luke gives ‘thumbs up’ to Tameside College scanner appeal ball

Details
Hits: 104
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Hospitality and catering students at @TamesideCollege are gearing up to host a summer ball, supporting the ‘Tameside Scanner Appeal’.

The event, which will take place on June 18th 2020, is aimed at helping fund a brand new £1 million CT scanner for Tameside Hospital.

As the highlight of the event, five chefs from well known Manchester restaurants will prepare a five course meal for guests.

Students chose to support the fund after Luke Parker, food and beverage student at Tameside College, was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour, which was detected using the original scanner at Tameside Hospital.

CT scanners allow doctors and medical professionals to diagnose otherwise unseen conditions, such as Luke’s, with a high degree of accuracy in a short period of time. The appeal aims to replace the older scanner, which is now outdated.

Luke, said: “I was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour which effects my pituitary gland and has a knock on effect on my hormones and other functions. I am very grateful to Tameside Hospital and the doctors there because I wouldn’t have known about this if it wasn’t for their work and the CT scanner.”

“I think it’s really important that we are doing this as a college and I’d really like to give something back, so that everyone in Tameside can have the same level of treatment I was given.”

The chefs and restaurants preparing dishes for the event include:

  • Andrew Green - Mamucium Manchester
  • Adam Reid – The French
  • The Principal Hotel
  • Three Little Words
  • F3 at Manchester City

Tickets are due to go on sale for the event to the public shortly and will cost £50 per head.

Advertisement

Coronavirus advice â€“ 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws â€“ 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer oâ€™n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeship programmes: why are they so successful?
Sector News
With over 23,000 apprenticeship opportunities listed on average every
Coronavirus advice – 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo
Performing arts student at Clarendon Sixth Form College is in the limelight after ArtsEd offer
Sector News
Lewis Lloyd, a performing arts student @ClarendonSixth has achieved hi
Pups lend a paw for Tameside College Guide Dogs fundraiser
Sector News
Travel and tourism students @TamesideCollege raise £200 for charity,
Government advises schools and colleges to cancel overseas trips
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being advised against all overseas trips for
Learning Curve Group prepare for significant growth
Sector News
Learning Curve Group (“LCG”) are delighted to announce that funds
Lessons in Cybersecurity: Learning what we can do to evade cyber-threats
Sector News
With the growing sophistication and use of digital technology, student
Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page