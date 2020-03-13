 
Newbury College Student Scoops Bronze in Global Art Award

Camille Packer, currently studying her Higher National Diploma (HND) in Graphic Design at @NewburyCollege has been awarded a BTEC Bronze Award, in the BTEC Art and Design Student of the Year 2019. 

The BTEC Awards celebrate exceptional BTEC learners and apprentices. More than 570 nominations were received across all categories from entrants across the globe, with 22 winning either Bronze, Silver or Gold Awards. 

 
Camille commented “I started the course with minimal knowledge of the subject other than having creative skills and a love of design. Through dedication to my studies, I have been able to achieve high standards in my work and make positive steps towards my dream career as a Graphic Designer.” She continued, “I now feel I have the skills and experience to apply for a position in a high-ranking design agency. My time at Newbury College is empowering me to realise my passion and ideas and turn them into reality.” 

 
Iain Wolloff, Principal and Chief Executive, Newbury College, said, “It is fantastic to see the standard and quality of Camille’s work being recognised on a global scale. We are very proud of the dedication that she has shown and delighted that she is continuing her studies with us alongside the development of her career.” 

