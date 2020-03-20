Culture Week broadened Barnsley College students' horizons

@BarnsleyCollege students developed their knowledge of other cultures and lifestyles during a new College-wide initiative, Culture Week.

The Week saw College welcoming guest speakers and businesses from across the region to deliver talks and workshops around days of art, music, people, food and British values.

Students’ activities included making Caribbean curry and smoothies with Healthy Eating Solutions, touring Barnsley’s Cooper Art Gallery and tasting Indian cuisine with Ma-Ba Cutlery Works restaurant.

Jamie Denyer, self-renowned ‘SpeaKing’, came into College and talked with the students about the importance of making informed choices around behaviour and perseverance when life gets tough.

Jamie focussed on making the most of opportunities, setting good examples to those around them and the impacts of social media.

He said: “At this point in their lives, students might feel as though they’re under a lot of pressure or that there are lots of decisions to be made, so it’s important to me to use my life experiences and my past to help them.

“Some young people may not have the guidance, investment or inspiration at home and so I feel as if it has been bestowed upon me to help them.”

Owen Hampshire, Level 3 Sports and Exercise student, added:

“Jamie was very motivational and I enjoyed his talk a lot. I feel as though I’ve learnt more about myself this week and what I need to do to better myself.”

Jimmy Parkin, Cultural Capital Coordinator at Barnsley College, was responsible for the week’s activities and said:

“The Week of Culture was a College-wide drive to give our students a variety of opportunities and experiences of different cultures and lifestyles.

“We would like to thank all of our visitors who helped make the week so successful.”

