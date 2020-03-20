Resonance is moving all open days online due to the coronavirus crisis

#CoronaCrisis - A brand-new, state-of-the-art music institute opening in the Midlands in September is moving all open days online due to the #coronavirus crisis.

Resonance, based in Dudley in the Black Country, had been welcoming potential students to twice-monthly open days, as well as tours for music students from colleges around the country.

Resonance CEO David Barnard explained the new arrangements:

“Our number one priority is keeping students safe, so we’re offering one-to-one ‘virtual open days’ via a free online meeting platform, with students able to ask questions directly to one of the directors or course leaders,” he said.

“Students will be able to find out everything they need, and we’re seeing it as an opportunity to get to know them better, too.

“We’re also uploading a video tour of the building to our website, so students can get an idea of what the Resonance environment will be like.

“Of course it’s no substitute for being here in person, but we’re hoping that our real-life open days and college tours can kick off again as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Reacting to the news that A level exams have been cancelled, he said:

“It’s a real shame when students have been working so hard, but I want to assure anyone looking to come onto our courses that the most important thing for us is their attitude, talent and determination.

“Students need two A levels or equivalent to start our degree courses, but everyone has a personal audition or interview and that is equally, if not more important than academic qualifications.”

Students can apply direct to Resonance right up until the end of August.

