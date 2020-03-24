 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College Boat Building and Repair Modern Apprenticeship NEW FOR 2020

Details
Hits: 306
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Oh, I do like to learn beside the seaside!

A new Modern Apprenticeship in boat building is about to be ‘launched’ at Eyemouth harbour in conjunction with Borders College and long-established company Eyemouth Marine.

The project will see a training hub developed in the premises of the Brown’s Bank-based company and will be part of a major refit of the current premises.

Known for servicing the fishing and commercial fleets of the North Sea and the leisure craft sector, as well as the development of offshore wind sector in the future, Eyemouth Marine has long offered commercial repairs, servicing, welding and painting projects to the marine industry.

Once established, the training hub will offer the SVQ Boat Building and Repair qualification from the Eyemouth premises, and in addition, will become a digital spoke connected to the South of Scotland Learning Network. As part of this exciting project, a suite of online training materials will be developed in relevant boat building and repair topics.

By providing very specific and specialised training to the needs of local businesses in the marine sector, this new development looks to both support the local economy and ensure that the future workforce is developed to help address an ageing population within the industry.

The project will be finished by September 2020, with the first students completing their qualification by 2023.

Karen Watt, Chief Executive of the Scottish Funding Council, said:

“Colleges play an increasingly important role in Scotland’s innovation economy. I am delighted that the College Innovation Fund is supporting projects of the quality and ambition of this one. This project demonstrates colleges’ ability to respond to the needs of local economies. It has the potential to make a real difference to the Eyemouth area.”

Commenting on the development, Davie Lowe, Borders College Assistant Principal, said:

“One of the aims of the project is to minimise students travelling from the Eyemouth area to College in Galashiels to undertake the Modern Apprenticeship, and at the same time make learning even more accessible in the local area.”

Boats have been built at Brown’s Bank for over 190 years, and Eyemouth Marine Manager Graham Perrins said:

“As ‘A Garage for the Sea’ we specialise in the repair and servicing of vessels. Whatever is required our experienced team of Craftsmen and Engineers can find a solution. For these reasons we are delighted to be involved in this exciting new project with Borders College in training the next generation of Modern Apprentices.”

Advertisement

EduCare Make Courses Free in Response to School Closures
Sector News
The impact of #Coronavirus is affecting people in many ways. Duty of c
Barton Peveril's Digital Innovator Shortlisted For National Award
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Learning Support Tutor Laura Stephens @LSBPsupport has
CONELâ€™s Mahdi Radmehr Awarded â€˜Maths Teacher of the Yearâ€™ at National Skills Conference
Sector News
Mahdi Radmehr, a Maths teacher @CollegeNELondon at the College of Hari

The funding for this project has been provided by the Scottish Government to support colleges to work innovatively with businesses and address challenges in critical strategic areas.

Funding is available to support the cost of the awards - it’s all about who you are and where you are. Why not get in touch to see how we can help?

During this current period of uncertainty, due to the coronavirus crisis, our staff are continuing to respond to enquiries and engage with those who are interested in this new and exciting provision.

You may also be interested in these articles:

EduCare Make Courses Free in Response to School Closures
Sector News
The impact of #Coronavirus is affecting people in many ways. Duty of c
Barton Peveril's Digital Innovator Shortlisted For National Award
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Learning Support Tutor Laura Stephens @LSBPsupport has
CONEL’s Mahdi Radmehr Awarded ‘Maths Teacher of the Year’ at National Skills Conference
Sector News
Mahdi Radmehr, a Maths teacher @CollegeNELondon at the College of Hari
IfATE response relating to Covid-19 and the impact on apprenticeships
Sector News
@IFAteched has published guidance on #Covid19 and the impact on #Appre
FE #FoodbankFriday - Community spirit shining bright at London South East Colleges
Sector News
Students and staff at @LSEColleges have come together to support the c
More than 1,000 students suffer from hacker attacks daily
Sector News
As the latest Atlas VPN research shows, cybercriminals attacked the fi
Open letter to families with SEND
Sector News
#CoronavirusLockdown - Today (24 Mar), @VickyFord MP Parliamentary Und
What’s it like working to support Amazon Web Services?
Sector News
Three @Amazon employees working in the data center network talk about
Call to suspend face-to-face prison education as staff don’t even have basic handwashing facilities
Sector News
@UCU calls for immediate suspension of prison education to halt spread
Sandwell College beauty students host an exclusive pamper event for carers from Autism West Midlands
Sector News
Students at 2019’s #FE College of the Year @SandwellCollege treated
Many initiatives to tackle youth unemployment go online during pandemic
Sector News
During the current #Coronavirus pandemic, Movement to Work (MtW) and m
Does Gender Affect Income Depending On Your Degree? The UK’s Graduate Gender Pay Gap
Sector News
It’s a widely talked about topic in just about every industry; the g

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page