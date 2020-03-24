Many initiatives to tackle youth unemployment go online during pandemic

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

During the current #Coronavirus pandemic, Movement to Work (MtW) and many of its members who have been running employability schemes for young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEET), are offering online schemes.

Movement to Work is a coalition of employers, training providers and youth-outreach agencies which tackle youth unemployment through work-experience placements and other job opportunities.

Youth unemployment is a huge concern for the UK; according to the March 2020 House of Commons Library briefing, Unemployment - National: Key Economic Indicators, the general unemployment rate is 3.9%; the unemployment rate for 16-24 year olds is 11.7%. This issue will still be with us once the pandemic is behind us so MtW and its members are keen to ensure that young people can continue to learn about work and develop ambition.

MtW is helping and advising those involved in all industries and all circumstances to ensure they can access potential employees. Some industries’ workforces have been laid-off for the time being, whilst others need to ramp up employee numbers quickly.

Below are some initiatives just released:

Babington

For businesses who need to recruit quickly Babington, the professional training course, apprenticeships and traineeships provider, is providing free online employability courses for unemployed people who have applied to job advertisements but are not yet ready to take-up opportunities. This maximises the response to advertisements and support recruitment targets.

To support those who are self-isolating or unable to attend their workplace at present, Babington is offering 25% off some of its online courses (see below). Additionally, free online courses in English and maths are available. Anyone interested should email quoting ‘home sale’.



Diageo

As the British hospitality trade faces unprecedented challenges from the impact of COVID-19, Diageo is supporting the industry with £1million from Guinness for bartenders. It is also supporting small businesses by lowering minimum order quantities, providing complimentary training and making online learning available for anyone in the drinks trade.

PeoplePlus

PeoplePlus, the employment support and training services company, has released a new website, Feed the Nation, connecting those from industries laying off their workforce, who are seeking work, with employers who need to recruit quickly.

Free online bridging programmes are available for individuals who will benefit from a two-day transition session before entering their new industry sector. PeoplePlus will ensure that individuals receive the right sector-specific job training as well as coaching in resilience and personal and financial wellbeing.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The impact of #Coronavirus is affecting people in many ways. Duty of c Sector News @bartonpeveril Learning Support Tutor Laura Stephens @LSBPsupport has Sector News Mahdi Radmehr, a Maths teacher @CollegeNELondon at the College of Hari

Qube Vision

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Qube Vision would like to offer their support to all individuals and businesses...Qube Vision, the vocational courses and e-learning specialist, is offering all individuals and businesses, especially those who are now self-isolating, Qube Vision’s programmes and courses free to enrol upon until the end of April 2020. It hopes that this initiative will provide a great opportunity for many users to learn new skills and afford them a chance to focus on their own personal development.

Those interested should Visit Qube Vision to redeem this offer and enter the code ‘QUBEVISIONAPR’ at the checkout. The discount code available for use until 23:59 on the 30th April 2020.

Movement to Work

MtW’s Employability Skills Curriculum (ESC) helps develop the skills and confidence of people seeking employment. It includes the Skills to Succeed Academy (accessed with code MTW123), which enables young people to build core ‘soft’ and practical employability skills. It also includes the Digital Skills Programme, seven digital skills courses that develop digital confidence and knowledge.

Movement to Work (MtW), is a coalition of UK employers committed to tackling youth unemployment through the provision of high-quality work experience and other work opportunities.

Over 90,000 diverse and empowering work placements, ranging from hospitality to engineering, have been made possible by employers, charities and Government working together through the efforts of Movement to Work in the last six years. In 2020 this will reach 100,000 work placements. Working with MtW, employers create work placements for unemployed young people between 16-30 years of age, particularly those who have been out of work, education or training for some time, and are usually facing considerable socio-economic challenges.

MtW strengthens the link between UK employers and charity partners that support young people who are more likely to be out of work. This includes those who have been long-term unemployed, homeless, suffered from mental health and being young offenders. These charities employers access a network of talented young people who will benefit from a work placement.

Alongside the societal imperative to help #YoungPeopleWork, there are key business benefits: access to a diverse recruitment pool, securing comparatively more loyal employees, raising existing team morale through mentorship, achieving CSR objectives and positive PR.

MtW champions the importance of working together across sectors to solve problems in society. MtW exists to raise standards in order to achieve maximum collective impact for all parties, prioritising and advocating for the young people at the heart of the movement. Movement to Work’s employer members include many leading UK employers including: Accenture, BAE Systems, Barclays, BT, BUPA, Centrica, the Department for Work and Pensions, Diageo, HSBC, Marks and Spencer, IBM, Marriott International, NHS, Tesco, Unilever and Wates, amongst others.