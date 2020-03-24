 
Sandwell College beauty students host an exclusive pamper event for carers from Autism West Midlands

Students at 2019’s #FE College of the Year @SandwellCollege treated parents and carers from #Autism West Midlands (@AutismWestMids) to a day of pampering, where they enjoyed a range of beauty treatments as they took some much-needed time out to relax.

Whilst hosting Autism West Midlands to help full time carers and parents enjoy their important down-time, beauty students from the college’s Bliss Hair & Beauty salon were given the opportunity to achieve valuable work experience and develop their professional and interpersonal skills.

The event follows a longstanding relationship between Bliss salon, Autism West Midlands and Sandwell College’s ‘Study Link’ team, which, through its specialised services such as ‘Additional Needs’, offers individual and practical support to learners with a range of specific difficulties, including autism and Asperger Syndrome.

Sandwell College’s pastoral support and links with external organisations such as Autism West Midlands have been recognised by Ofsted and represent the College’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all students to reach their full potential.

Donna Baggott, Sandwell Family Outreach Worker for Autism West Midlands, commented:

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff and students at Bliss Beauty salon for accommodating Autism West Midlands – Sandwell Parents and Carers, and making this event possible.”

Claire Monk, Sandwell College’s Hair and Beauty Curriculum Leader, added:

“It’s fantastic that we have been able to support Autism West Midlands and provide such much-deserved TLC to its parents and carers.”

Jane Hall, Additional Needs Manager, Study Link spokesperson, comments:

“We’re proud to be a college which can support those with additional needs and provide opportunities, appropriate support and dedicated services so that students of all abilities have the chance to succeed.”

