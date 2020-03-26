 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Office for Students sets out slimmed down regulatory requirements during coronavirus pandemic

Details
Hits: 348
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The @OfficeStudents is announcing today (26 Mar) that it is refocusing its regulatory requirements on universities, colleges and other higher education providers to prioritise the response to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To reduce burden on providers during this period of unprecedented disruption, routine reporting requirements are being suspended where possible.

While the pandemic is ongoing, the OfS’s primary focus will be on identifying and managing short-term financial risk for providers and protecting students’ interests. Providers will therefore be required until further notice to report on:

  • issues of acute short-term financial risk
  • where they cease or suspend courses without providing equivalent alternative study options
  • where they are unable to award qualifications or credit as they had planned.

In a letter to vice chancellors and other accountable officers today, OfS Director of Competition and Registration, Susan Lapworth, details the revised requirements and stresses the importance of ensuring vulnerable students’ interests are protected at this time.

‘Our expectation is that providers should make all reasonable efforts to enable students to complete their studies, for achievement to be reliably assessed, for qualifications to be awarded securely, and to enable a fair and robust admissions process for 2020-21 entrants. 

‘Providers will already be making these arrangements and we expect only to take regulatory action where we consider that reasonable efforts have not been made or where standards have been compromised. These are extraordinary times for the higher education sector – as for the rest of society – and it is right that we adjust our regulatory expectations accordingly.

‘It is important that providers consider how their responses to the current situation will affect all students and, in particular, those who might be most vulnerable. This includes students suffering from coronavirus or who need to self-isolate, international students, and students unable or less able to access remote learning for whatever reason, together with care leavers, those estranged from their families, and students with disabilities.’

Alongside the letter, the OfS has issued guidance to help universities and colleges understand the issues they need to report to the regulator. The letter also reiterates yesterday’s message from OfS chief executive Nicola Dandridge that universities and colleges should stop making unconditional offers or amending existing offers for at least two weeks while exams regulator Ofqual develop a new system to award school qualifications. The OfS has said it will use any powers at its disposal to prevent such offer making during this two week moratorium.

Advertisement

Elite universities at home and overseas offer places to North Wales learners
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students are being offered places at elite international
Former Barking & Dagenham College student named top baker in London
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London
Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation
Sector News
The UK will see thousands more workers in the aisles, storerooms and d

You may also be interested in these articles:

Elite universities at home and overseas offer places to North Wales learners
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students are being offered places at elite international
Former Barking & Dagenham College student named top baker in London
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London
Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation
Sector News
The UK will see thousands more workers in the aisles, storerooms and d
Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills
Sector News
@PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the cur
Coventry College net baller scores spot in elite squad
Sector News
A @CoventryCollege student has taken a step closer to becoming a profe
Institute consultations on funding and EQA extended by six weeks
Sector News
@IFAteched funding and #EQA consultations extended by six weeks The In
Civic University Network to develop a coordinated sector response to the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
@SheffHallamUni wins bid to host the @UPP_Foundation's Civic Universit
The University of Law announces Â£2 million in Scholarships and Bursaries
Sector News
One of the UK's longest-established specialist providers of legal educ
South Eastern Regional College Students Scoop Top Television Award
Sector News
Four students from @S_ERC's Northern Ireland Film & Television Sch
Grants of up to Â£25K available for trainers of vocational learning
Sector News
@UfiTrust #VocTech Now: Creating Impact, Changing Lives in 2020 With C
Support for self-employed workers during the Covid-19 outbreak: Action for Supply Teachers
Sector News
#COVID19 Action for Supply TeachersCommenting ahead of the Chancellorâ
Skills for Health release free COVID-19 online learning resource to help keep public sector workforce safe
Sector News
Today (26 Mar), @SkillsforHealth have delivered a free online resource

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page