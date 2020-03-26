 
Leading college group in Warwickshire and Worcestershire is harnessing the power of technology to ensure its open days still go ahead despite #coronavirus

WCG hosts virtual open events

WCG (formally Warwickshire College Group) cancelled the events in light of government advice regarding large public gatherings – but instead will be holding virtual open events so prospective students can access information about its seven colleges and courses remotely.

Royal Leamington Spa College, Rugby College and Moreton Morrell College had planned to offer sensory awareness adjustments to the final hour of their open days to make them more accessible to young people who find busy and unfamiliar experiences challenging.

The three colleges had also planned to provide designated quiet spaces during the events for visitors with an autistic spectrum condition.

Chris Healy, Autism Specialist Support Lead, WCG, said:

“While we are sorry to have to cancel the open events, we are really pleased to be offering these online alternatives at our colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

“Autism is a complex and often misunderstood condition and social occasions such as open events can often prove overwhelming for young people with an autistic spectrum disorder. Though we had hoped to welcome people in person at our designated quiet spaces, we are looking forward to answering any questions people might have online.

“We want people to know that we are committed to meeting the needs of all of our current and prospective students, and that everyone is welcome at WCG colleges.”

WCG provides a range of support services to students with autism, including access to one-to-one mentoring from a specialist learning mentor and regular check-ins with a Personal Learning Advisor.

For autistic students that have an Education and Health Care Plan, WCG can also provide ASC Specialist Lead mentoring and access to counselling.

The virtual open events will be taking place from Monday, March 23 and will run until Thursday, April 2. WCG will be hosting a brief Facebook Live and Instagram Live followed by a Q&A session via Facebook Messenger, Instagram and Twitter.

Prospective students can tune in and ask any questions about studying at college for the WCG team team to answer.

To access the virtual open event online hub, click here and click on the relevant college.

Anyone with enquiries about the range of autism services provided at WCG colleges can contact a member of the autism and inclusion team during the virtual open events.

