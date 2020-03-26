The University of Law announces Â£2 million in Scholarships and Bursaries

One of the UK's longest-established specialist providers of legal education and training in the UK, The University of Law (ULaw), has announced it will offer more than £2 million in scholarship and bursaries funds for the 2020/21 academic year.

As part of ULaw’s continuing goal of widening participation in law and business and to give students every possible opportunity to succeed, the University has increased its scholarship and bursary fund to a record amount. This makes ULaw’s scholarships and bursaries awards among the highest in any UK Law school

ULaw scholarships are awarded based on merit, need or a combination of the two. The University has a range of scholarships and bursaries available, including a number of full-fee scholarships, two of which have been endorsed by illustrious alumni; Sadiq Khan and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and known as ULaw’s Set for Success Scholarships.

ULaw are proud to continue to offer the Widening Access Award, endorsed by the Lord Blunkett, which aims to make courses accessible to students whose financial circumstances may otherwise prevent them from completing their studies and starting a successful career in law or business.

The Nottingham Postgraduate Award, one of the ULaw scholarships, aims to celebrate the University’s inaugural year in the city of Nottingham. ULaw is offering all postgraduate students studying in September 2020 in Nottingham £1,000 discount on their course fees.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said:

“We’ve seen first-hand how crucial it is to make education, business and law accessible to all walks of life. We strive for diversity in these fields and believe that our scholarships enable this. Our fund of more than £2 million will bring many passionate young people into the fold, and ensure they have the best start to their career.

“From the moment we launched our scholarship scheme, we were extremely impressed by the high quality of the entries and the commitment that students showed when entering the legal and business professions. Our extensive list of scholarships and bursaries are designed to help ambitious, talented students to achieve their goal of a successful career in business or law. We look forward to reviewing all applications to our schemes and extending opportunities to those who both need and deserve them.”

The University of Law is one of the longest-established specialist provider of legal education and training in the UK, with campuses in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham, and international campuses in Berlin and in Hong Kong. You can also study our law courses at the University of East Anglia, The University of Exeter, The University of Reading, The University of Liverpool and The University of Chester Law School. You can also study our courses online,

The University of Law’s market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience and pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 97% of our full-time and accelerated UK/EEA LPC students graduating in summer 2017 secured employment, a training contract, or further study within nine months of successfully completing their course.