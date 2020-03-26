Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation

The UK will see thousands more workers in the aisles, storerooms and depots of leading supermarkets, on the production line of our food manufacturers or at the wheel of trucks and transport delivering food where its needed most within days to meet consumer demand, thanks to the launch of a scheme to Feed the Nation by the country’s largest recruiter and training provider, which will also help people who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 crisis. There is demand for people to work in these sectors which is now outstripping supply.

Staffline Group, the UK’s largest recruitment company, and PeoplePlus, the leading independent adult training provider, will deliver the worker transition programme to rapidly bolster the workforces of leading supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsburys and Morrisons, as well as the UKs largest food manufacturers

The ‘Feed the Nation’ campaign will recruit workers from industries such as hospitality, retail and travel which are in crisis because of Covid-19, providing them with essential training within two days before placing them into the food supply chain , along with ongoing health and well-being support. PeoplePlus will also provide training of up to two weeks for those who have not been recently in work.

The Government has repeatedly called on the public not to panic buy, with the British Retail Consortium revealing that Britons had bought more than £1bn in food than compared to three weeks ago.

Simon Rouse, Group Managing Director of PeoplePlus, said:

“People have been left at their most vulnerable by this crisis, and it’s important we do everything we can to help them. That means not just finding a job during these difficult times, but also going supporting their mental and physical wellbeing. Feed the Nation will help address concerns over the availability of food and will also ensure thousands of people aren’t left without the opportunity to earn an income.”

Frank Atkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Staffline Recruitment, said:

“Feed the Nation is how we can use our expertise to help the thousands of people left without work because of the spread of Coronavirus, to support the UK’s food supply chain, where demand has never been greater. The Government has been clear there will be no shortage of food, and by having more staff in food supply, we can ensure products get onto the aisles and onto peoples homes faster. This will help the public and provide opportunities for those who’ve lost their jobs to earn a wage at what is an incredibly difficult time. Our jobs website www.feedthenation.co.uk is being constantly updated with roles available immediately, nationwide across the UK, and I’d urge anyone looking for work to get in touch and help us feed the nation”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @COLEGCAMBRIA students are being offered places at elite international Sector News A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London Sector News @PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the cur