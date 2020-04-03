 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New bursary is ‘home sweet home’ for care leavers

Details
Hits: 415
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students who have lived in care will feel more at home during their first year at the University of Northampton, thanks to a new housing bursary.

The Care Leavers Accommodation Award is open to 50 full-time undergraduate students who have been in care or under a care order.

Those who meet all of the eligibility criteria* can apply for a fully funded place for a whole year (52 weeks) across Waterside campus or in any other Halls of Residence, to help settle in during their first year.

This award can be applied for on top of the University’s existing Care Leavers/Foyer award which gives eligible students a £1,500 lump sum to put toward their studies.

Student Larrissa Simon is in the second year of her Education Studies degree and spent time in care herself: “I was put into care when I was 14 and found it really hard to cope. Fitting in was difficult as at school and college I felt marginalised from people.

“Even though the University have been brilliantly supportive, coming here was that bit more awkward. I struggled to get the deposit for my accommodation as well as providing food for myself, once I’d moved in to student ‘digs’.

“That’s why the new accommodation scheme is such a great opportunity for care leavers. They will have less stress about making those big payments.

“I’m sure for a lot of care leavers money has played a major role in holding them back. This opportunity will allow them to enjoy the University even more!”

*Criteria for the award are:

Advertisement

Moratorium on unconditional university offers extended until the 20 April
Sector News
Please see attached a letter from the Universities Minister @MichelleD
Higher Education students visit New York
Sector News
Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundatio
Maintain good courses and credible qualifications for students during pandemic, says regulator
Sector News
Universities and colleges should continue to do all they can to mainta

  • You are beginning the first academic year of your course in 2020/2021
  • You are under the age of 25 on the first day of the first academic year of your course (1 September for courses starting in the autumn term)
  • You are a ‘Home’ student enrolled on a full-time undergraduate course at the University of Northampton. EU and International students are not eligible to apply for this award
  • You must have been in care, or under a care order, for a period of at least thirteen weeks since the age of 14 or you are from a Foyer. (You must provide a supporting letter from your Local Authority or support worker to confirm this)
  • You must not be living with parents or receiving any financial support from parents.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Moratorium on unconditional university offers extended until the 20 April
Sector News
Please see attached a letter from the Universities Minister @MichelleD
Higher Education students visit New York
Sector News
Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundatio
Sandwell College supports vulnerable students during Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges #FEFoodbankFriday - @SandwellCollege has been providi
Maintain good courses and credible qualifications for students during pandemic, says regulator
Sector News
Universities and colleges should continue to do all they can to mainta
Covid-19 Apprenticeship Portal to protect the UK’s apprentices and vocational training during the Covid-19 lockdown
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES #COVID_19 #APPRENTICESHIP PORTAL IN BID TO
Helping children overcome their isolation worries
Sector News
The spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown response across the world is a
Foundation Courses: An Alternative Route to Career Success
Sector News
In a world of endless opportunity, many of us struggle to decide which
Lingoda supports offline schools worldwide during current crisis #StayHomeKeepLearning
Sector News
Lingoda, Europe’s leading online language school, is supporting offl
Remote working causing a surge in remote productivity and IT tool usage
Sector News
Amidst unprecedented demand, @LogMeIn expands free “Emergency Remote
Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A level
Sector News
Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A levelCommenting on the further i
Gower College Swansea Higher Education students visited New York City
Sector News
Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundatio
Myfyrwyr Addysg Uwch yn ymweld ag Efrog Newydd
Sector News
Ym mis Chwefror eleni, fe aeth ein myfyrwyr Gradd Sylfaen Rheoli Digwy

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed has a new avatar. yesterday
Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed shared a photo. yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4334)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page