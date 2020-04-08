 
Demand so "huge" Rugeley school launches £1k GoFundMe appeal for #NHS visors

Pictured are two doctors from Brereton Surgery which is just one of the many GP surgeries to benefit from The Hart School's visor production.

Appeal launched to make hundreds more #PPE visors for frontline staff battling #coronavirus

The Hart School in Rugeley has set up a GoFundMe appeal to help it keep up with the “huge” demand for protective PPE visors from frontline NHS staff.

Earlier this week the Penkridge Bank Road school revealed that a team of teaching staff had spent the weekend making visors to supply to local GP surgeries, care homes and beyond including hospitals in South Staffordshire.

It started distribution on Monday and launched an appeal for local businesses and residents to donate materials to help bolster their efforts.

Can’t keep up with demand

And, while it’s been overwhelmed by the widespread generosity of donations it’s received, it still can’t keep up with the phenomenal demand for the visors, as the UK approaches what is predicted to be a peak in the coronavirus pandemic in the coming days.

Vice Principal Rachael Sandham said: “We’d like to thank everyone in the local community and anyone else that’s shown support for our endeavour in creating PPE for frontline health services.

“Demand has been huge, and we are struggling to keep up. We’ve created a GoFundMe in order to raise some money to speed up the process.

Goal is to make 2,500 face shields

“We have made 250 face masks already, but if we hit our £1,000 goal, we could produce 2,500! If you could offer a donation at this critical time, we would be hugely grateful.”

Anyone who would like to help the school to continue to help the NHS can donate here.

The school in Penkridge Bank Road is also appealing for donations of materials, including: headbands - Polypropylene sheet 0.8mm – any size or colour, Visor - Clear acetate, PVC, HIPS, Polypropylene Sticky back door/window draft excluder, Pop rivets 4mm/6mm, foam/exclude tape. Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you can assist.

