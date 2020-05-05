Imperial launches new online Strategic Marketing Master’s programme

@ImperialCollege Business School has introduced a new online, part-time Master’s in Strategic Marketing programme to cater for professionals looking to develop a deep understanding of marketing from a strategic perspective, without interrupting their career to undertake full-time study.

Launching in September 2020, the Master’s will provide students with the opportunity to undertake a two-year programme, graduating with the same programme certification as Imperial’s current one-year on-campus programme, and apply their learning to their jobs in real-time.

Imperial’s one-year on-campus MSc Strategic Marketing programme is ranked second in the world by QS in the World University Rankings, Masters in Marketing.

Drawing on world-class faculty and thought-leaders, the new online programme will provide a unique view of marketing - one where marketing fundamentals intersect with the latest thinking and tools in strategy, technology and innovation, and where marketing science is blended with managerial insights and data-driven decision making.

Dr Omar Merlo, Academic Co-Director of the MSc Strategic Marketing (online, part-time) says,

“This new programme format will enable students who cannot take a full year off to attend the programme on campus in London to do it in a blended fashion from anywhere in the world. We will combine the rigorous academic learning outcomes with a delivery method that takes further advantage of our innovative and exciting online learning tools.”

The online programme will begin with an on-campus induction week, which enables students to first connect in person. The programme will then be delivered via The Hub, Imperial’s bespoke online learning platform, ensuring that students receive a high-quality and supportive experience, comparable to its on-campus programmes.

During the two year programme, students will undertake nine core modules and six electives and have the opportunity to undertake a work-based project either in their current organisation or as a consultant for a company. A second on-campus session during the second year of the programme will allow students to reconnect in person and cement their friendships and networks.

Professor Andreas Eisingerich, Academic Co-Director of the programme says,

“We live in a very noisy, cluttered world. There is real demand for finding out how can you build a strong brand and how you can reach out digitally to build strong customer-brand relationships – this programme offers just that. The online offering has all the benefits from the face-to-face learning programme, but with flexibility to work whilst studying, and apply new knowledge in real-time.”

The online programme offers students exclusive electives that tap into the School’s leading position in analytics, data and science. Modules such as ‘Marketing Analytics’ and ‘Marketing Decision Making’ will equip professionals with advanced analytics skills which can be further developed through electives that have previously only been offered to students studying on the School’s MSc Business Analytics programme, to allow students to specialise in data analytics.

The programme also focuses on the other key areas within marketing such as ‘Crisis Management’, ‘Sustainable Marketing’ and ‘Brand Experience Design’, which allow professionals to develop domain expertise in the areas of their interest and broaden their understanding of how to solve business problems.