Getting the UK back to work

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Researchers @TheIFS discuss some of the ways in which policy should rise to that challenge

We are going through probably the deepest recession in living memory and the government faces the daunting task of navigating a route out of lockdown.

One of the first steps is to get people back to work, both safely and productively.

Join us for an event on Thursday morning, where IFS researchers will discuss some of the ways in which policy should rise to that challenge.

Chairing the session will be IFS director, Paul Johnson, who will be joined by Rachel Griffith, Research Director at IFS, and Robert Joyce, Deputy Director at IFS.

Online event: Getting the UK back to work

07 May 2020 | 09:30 - 10:20

Online event: watch live here

Please submit your questions in advance of the event by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

You can watch the event on Thursday morning on the IFS website here.

If you'd like to receive a reminder for this event, you can sign up by clicking here.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @EveshamColWCG part of @WCollegeGroup celebrates their 50th anniversar Sector News Temporary measures ensure critical workers will still be eligible for Sector News @CO90s and @BristolUni with funding by @EBIBristol launch groundbreaki