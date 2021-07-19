Second round of Prime Minister’s school rebuilding programme launched

50 new schools will be able to build new and improved facilities as part of major government programme

Thousands more pupils are set to benefit from new, modern, energy efficient school buildings as a further 50 schools are confirmed for the Prime Minister’s ten-year rebuilding programme, to level up opportunities for all.

The rebuilds and refurbishments will create modern education environments, providing new facilities from classrooms and science labs, to sports halls and dining rooms. The new school buildings will also be net-zero carbon in operation, helping meet the Government’s net zero target.

Transforming education for thousands of pupils, the 50 projects announced today build on the existing programme bringing the total number of schools being upgraded to 100. The School Rebuilding Programme is due to deliver 500 rebuilding projects over the next decade, which will benefit tens of thousands of pupils over their lifetime.

The schools included in this round include primary, secondary and special and alternative provision schools, levelling up opportunities across the entire country

The Government is also today confirming another core funding boost for schools through the National Funding Formula. Every pupil is set to benefit from the largest funding increase in a decade as part of £14.4bn funding increase, first announced in 2019.

This will mean a £4.8 billion increase to school funding in the next academic year, and £7.1 billion in 2022-23. This is in addition to the three major interventions we have made to support education recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – over £3 billion in total.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said:

The environment children are taught in makes such an enormous difference to their education. This programme will give thousands more young people the chance to learn in world class school facilities, levelling up opportunity and making sure every young person has the chance to succeed, progress and fulfil their potential. As we build back better after the pandemic, with buildings that are net-zero in operation, this major ten-year rebuilding programme will help to shape the education of not only children now, but for years to come.

Ms Helena Mills CBE, CEO of BMAT EDUCATION, said:

We are delighted that Burnt Mill Academy has been chosen as one of the next 50 schools to be rebuilt through the Department for Education's Schools Rebuilding Programme. This is fantastic news for our pupils, staff and the wider community in Harlow. This much-needed investment, in an area of high deprivation, will enable all of our children to learn in modern purpose-built school designed for 21st century learning.

Consultation on how to prioritise schools for the remainder of the programme

Today, the Department for Education is also launching a consultation to gather views on how to prioritise schools for the remainder of the programme.

Funding for individual projects in the School Rebuilding programme will be determined when the scope and delivery plans at each school are developed. Projects will range from replacing or refurbishing individual buildings through to whole school rebuilds.

The most advanced projects from the first round of the programme will begin construction in autumn 2021. The programme will help to create jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities across England, with suppliers offering training and apprenticeships as part of their work on the projects.

The majority of the confirmed projects are expected to complete within three to five years.

National Funding Formula

The Government is also today confirming increased school core funding rates. From 2022-23, secondary schools across England will attract an average of £6,150 per pupil, an average increase of £160. Primary schools will attract an average of £4,800 per pupil, an average increase of £120.

Funding for small and remote schools is also being boosted by £53 million in 2022-23, recognising these schools are often at the heart of the rural communities they serve.

High needs funding, to support children with special educational needs and disabilities, is increasing by £780 million in 2022-23. This comes on top of the over £1.5 billion increase over the previous two years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets out a transformative ten-year rebuilding programme for schools across England

29th Jun 2020: Schools across England are set for a transformative ten-year rebuilding programme under radical plans to be set out by the Prime Minister.

Representing the first major rebuilding programme to be launched since 2014, schools will benefit from substantial additional investment. Schools and colleges will also receive funding this year to refurbish buildings in order to continue raising standards across the country.

The rebuilding programme will start in 2020-21 with the first 50 projects, supported by over £1 billion in funding. Further details of the new, multi-wave ten-year construction programme will be set out at the next Spending Review.

Investment will be targeted at school buildings in the worst condition across England – including substantial investment in the North and the Midlands – as part of the Prime Minister’s plan to level up opportunity for all.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

All children deserve the best possible start in life – regardless of their background or where they live. As we bounce back from the pandemic, it’s important we lay the foundations for a country where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, with our younger generations front and centre of this mission. This major new investment will make sure our schools and colleges are fit for the future, with better facilities and brand new buildings so that every child gets a world-class education.

He will commit:

Over £1bn to fund the first 50 projects of a new, ten-year school rebuilding programme, starting from 2020-21. These projects will be confirmed in the autumn, and construction on the first sites will begin from September 2021.

£560m and £200m for repairs and upgrades to schools and FE colleges respectively this year.

Rebuilding projects will be greener, helping meet the government’s net zero target, and will focus on modern construction methods to create highly skilled jobs and boost the construction sector.

Investment in schools will be prioritised on the basis of buildings’ condition and further details of the programme, including the approach to eligibility will be confirmed following the Spending Review.

The £560m for school repairs and upgrades comes on top of over £1.4bn in school condition funding already committed in 2020-21.

The £200m for FE colleges this year brings forward plans announced by the Chancellor at Spring Budget this year for £1.5bn of investment over five years to transform the FE college estate.

This fast tracked activity will further support the government’s wider plans to protect jobs and incomes and drive forward the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Later this year government will launch a competition for further funding to ensure that all of England is covered by Institutes of Technology, making sure everyone has the chance to gain higher technical skills and helping unlock growth across the country.

Earlier this month, the Education Secretary announced a £1bn Covid catch-up plan to tackle the impact of lost teaching time.

This included new measures to help primary and secondary pupils catch up, including £650m for state schools to lift educational outcomes and a £350m tutoring scheme specifically for the most disadvantaged

This one-off grant to support pupils in state education during the 2020/21 academic year recognises that these young people have lost time in education as a result of the pandemic, regardless of their income or background.

In his first months in office, the Prime Minister announced an extra £14.4 billion in funding for schools over three years. That translates to £135 million a week and means that every secondary school will receive at least £5,000 a year for each pupil, and primaries at least £4,000 a year.