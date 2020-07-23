 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

5 phone hacks to take your language learning to the next level

Details
Hits: 399

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

@Google searches for “how to learn a new language” have seen an impressive increase of 108% over the last 12 months1 in the UK.

If more people were to learn a new language, this would improve on the current total of 62% of British residents who only speak English.

With this in mind, online smartphone retailer, Mobiles.co.uk, reveals how common smartphone features can help users to pick up a new language using only their handset.

As well as language apps available to download, most smartphones come equipped with features that can help make learning a new language more challenging and fun:

1. Use Google Translate

One of the most popular hacks for learning a new language is Google Translate. Easily accessible from your handset’s web browser, Google Translate allows users to quickly translate words or phrases into another language. It’s a great tool for on-the-go translations and supports 109 languages too.

The Google Translate app is available for both Android and iOS devices and supports 37 language translations via photo and 27 languages via live video imagery in its automated reality mode.

2. Switch the operating system language

This fun and challenging option is best suited for those who are a little more advanced and confident in their new language, so they’re able to navigate back to settings to return to English when needed.

Switching the operating language can really help users get to grips with a new language, as it allows them to pick up words and phrases commonly seen on a mobile phone that aren’t often included in learning materials. For those feeling extra brave, try changing the language in the handset’s map app. When exploring new areas, users can be directed in their language of choice. This is really useful for learning words and phrases such as “turn left” or “go straight ahead”.

For iPhone users, go to Settings > Language and Keyboard Settings > Select Language.

Android users can go to Settings > General Management > Language and Input > Language > Add Language.

3. Utilise the voice recorder

The majority of mobile phones now come with an in-built voice recorder feature and it’s a really great tool to help users along their way when learning a new language.

Smartphone users can record snippets of words, phrases or sentences and listen back whenever they need to. It’s a really useful hack for those words or phrases that are particularly difficult to remember and is also great for perfecting that pronunciation.

Advertisement

Be Inspired 2020 â€“ event set to give a voice to care experienced young people
Sector News
@Be_Inspired_UK with @AshleyJBaptiste - CARE experienced young people
Capital City College Group Launches #Laptops4Learners to help disadvantaged students get online
Sector News
#Laptops4Learners @CapitalCityCG, @CitynIslington, @WestKing & @Co
Havant & South Downs College has an extensive and growing Music offering
Sector News
For students interested in all aspects of the music industry, @Be_HSDC

4. Sign up to a pen pal website

Another really useful way to pick up a new language is by signing up to a pen pal website. Sending letters overseas has been replaced by websites that are designed to help introduce users to a pen pal from another country and can be easily accessed using a mobile phone.

As well as being introduced to other people from other countries, it’s a great way to get first-hand, valuable experience, especially on-the-go. Users can choose to communicate with their pen pal in a variety of ways, including video calls, voice calls, or through texting, which makes this method a great way to practice conversations in your new language with a native speaker, either in spoken or written word.

5. Pick up a podcast

Podcasts are great for listening whilst out and about and there are plenty available that are designed to help those learning a new language.

Podcasts available in the Spotify app include Coffee Break French, a podcast designed to fit in with a coffee break, News in Slow Spanish which allows users to listen to current news at a slow pace, and Learn Italian, which breaks episodes up by focusing on one subject at a time such as numbers, greetings and days of the week.

Karl Middleton, mobile expert at Mobiles.co.uk, said:

“Speaking another language can be really beneficial, especially when travelling abroad or meeting new people in your community. As well as the traditional methods of learning a new language, such as picking up a language book, tech can play a really important role in helping develop your language skills quicker by integrating another language into your everyday habits.

“Alongside utilising apps, we hope our advice on functions that are readily available on your mobile phone prove useful to those who are on their language learning journey.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to care experienced young people
Sector News
@Be_Inspired_UK with @AshleyJBaptiste - CARE experienced young people
Capital City College Group Launches #Laptops4Learners to help disadvantaged students get online
Sector News
#Laptops4Learners @CapitalCityCG, @CitynIslington, @WestKing & @Co
Havant & South Downs College has an extensive and growing Music offering
Sector News
For students interested in all aspects of the music industry, @Be_HSDC
Tutor Doctor Nominated For Major Franchising Award
Sector News
@tutordoctor has been shortlisted in the Leadership & Culture cate
BUREAU VERITAS WELCOMES NEW CHANGING PLACES RULE AS ‘ANOTHER POSITIVE STEP’ FOR ACCESSIBILITY
Sector News
With recent changes making it compulsory for universities and colleges
Speaker of House of Commons launches ‘My Democracy Design’ competition
Sector News
Sir @LindsayHoyle_MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, is calling on b
Trailblazer Group pulling together to move apprenticeship standards forward
Sector News
Two Apprenticeship trailblazer groups, AutoRaise (@AR_Charity) and the
3 businesses putting sustainability at the heart of their growth strategy
Sector News
Sustainability has taken on a whole new meaning for businesses. Annual
The scene appears to be set for a longer-term approach to remote working
Sector News
#FutureofWork - It was interesting to read the perspective of Peter Ch
A self-service model: How we transformed support in the apprenticeship service
Sector News
In part 1 of this 2 part series, the support team working in the @Appr
Reporting on low levels of Covid-19 transmission between pupils and teachers
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/22/reporting-on-low-levels-of-cov
More cleaners needed to make ​English schools safe for return of pupils and staff, says UNISON
Sector News
@unisontheunion- Some cleaners ​in English schools are ​still havi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Transforming the Apprenticeship delivery model to succeed in the 'New Normal' 10 hours 3 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 28 minutes ago

RT @ClearcareUK: Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to #careexperienced young people https://t.co/2Ds3D8KKjB via @FENews
View Original Tweet

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 11 hours

Transforming the Apprenticeship delivery model to succeed...

Overview James Swaffield (QA Apprenticeships) will provide valuable insight into planning and delivering a digital change programme within an ITP,...

  • Thursday, 30 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4783)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page