 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Tutor Doctor Nominated For Major Franchising Award

Details
Hits: 357
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tutor Doctor

@tutordoctor has been shortlisted in the Leadership & Culture category at the @BFA_UK @HSBC_UK British Franchise Awards, to be held at the Vox, Birmingham, on November 30.  

The awards evening is the flagship event in the franchising calendar and getting a nomination in itself is an achievement, proving the business works ethically and in the best interests of franchisees and staff, beating many other franchise systems who also entered.

Commenting on the nomination, Frank Milner, President of Tutor Doctor. said:  

“For the past 10 years, we have strived to be the best there is and this shortlisting is great recognition of that. Over the course of the decade, the brand has changed in many ways, including a total rebrand, but there’s two things that have remained the same – our mission and values. Now, to be recognised for it in all its glory is a very proud moment indeed.”    

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the British Franchising Association, congratulated the franchise:

“The mission is quite clear - help students’ lives, and in order to do this the company focuses on values of understanding, ingenuity, ownership, curiosity and grit. But it’s essential for the business that it’s not only students that learn, as the network’s CPD is a major focus at head office.”

Andrew Brattesani, head of franchising, HSBC, said:

“Monthly newsletters, quarterly reviews, a head office which is 100 percent open plan and an open door policy help make the company’s missions and values a reality as leadership and culture underpin everything the company does.” 

Tutor Doctor will go head-to-head against three other franchise systems in November. 

Advertisement

Be Inspired 2020 â€“ event set to give a voice to care experienced young people
Sector News
@Be_Inspired_UK with @AshleyJBaptiste - CARE experienced young people
Capital City College Group Launches #Laptops4Learners to help disadvantaged students get online
Sector News
#Laptops4Learners @CapitalCityCG, @CitynIslington, @WestKing & @Co
Havant & South Downs College has an extensive and growing Music offering
Sector News
For students interested in all aspects of the music industry, @Be_HSDC

You may also be interested in these articles:

Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to care experienced young people
Sector News
@Be_Inspired_UK with @AshleyJBaptiste - CARE experienced young people
Capital City College Group Launches #Laptops4Learners to help disadvantaged students get online
Sector News
#Laptops4Learners @CapitalCityCG, @CitynIslington, @WestKing & @Co
Havant & South Downs College has an extensive and growing Music offering
Sector News
For students interested in all aspects of the music industry, @Be_HSDC
BUREAU VERITAS WELCOMES NEW CHANGING PLACES RULE AS ‘ANOTHER POSITIVE STEP’ FOR ACCESSIBILITY
Sector News
With recent changes making it compulsory for universities and colleges
Speaker of House of Commons launches ‘My Democracy Design’ competition
Sector News
Sir @LindsayHoyle_MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, is calling on b
Trailblazer Group pulling together to move apprenticeship standards forward
Sector News
Two Apprenticeship trailblazer groups, AutoRaise (@AR_Charity) and the
3 businesses putting sustainability at the heart of their growth strategy
Sector News
Sustainability has taken on a whole new meaning for businesses. Annual
The scene appears to be set for a longer-term approach to remote working
Sector News
#FutureofWork - It was interesting to read the perspective of Peter Ch
A self-service model: How we transformed support in the apprenticeship service
Sector News
In part 1 of this 2 part series, the support team working in the @Appr
Reporting on low levels of Covid-19 transmission between pupils and teachers
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/22/reporting-on-low-levels-of-cov
Lower A-level grades from unconditional offers lead to higher dropout rates, warns regulator
Sector News
@officestudents (OfS) has today reiterated that unconditional offers r
More cleaners needed to make ​English schools safe for return of pupils and staff, says UNISON
Sector News
@unisontheunion- Some cleaners ​in English schools are ​still havi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Transforming the Apprenticeship delivery model to succeed in the 'New Normal' 10 hours 4 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 29 minutes ago

RT @ClearcareUK: Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to #careexperienced young people https://t.co/2Ds3D8KKjB via @FENews
View Original Tweet

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 11 hours

Transforming the Apprenticeship delivery model to succeed...

Overview James Swaffield (QA Apprenticeships) will provide valuable insight into planning and delivering a digital change programme within an ITP,...

  • Thursday, 30 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4783)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page