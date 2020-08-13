Record-breaking and unprecedented year for Wales' leading college as results boom

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

AN UNPRECEDENTED academic year concluded with incredible #ALevelResults for @ColegCambria, the country’s number one college.

Coleg Cambria retained its position as Wales’ leading further education institution with an overall pass rate of 99.7%.

However, with national uncertainty over grade changes in past days the college is focused on supporting students whose marks may have been adversely affected.

Despite the Coronavirus impacting upon programmes and courses at Deeside Sixth Form Centre and Yale in Wrexham, learners were able to complete their studies in lockdown thanks to the actions of caring staff using innovative technology, video conferencing and online platforms.

Many will now go on to university and their future careers, to the delight of Cambria’s Chief Executive, Yana Williams.

“The way our students met the challenges of COVID-19 was truly inspiring,” Yana said.

“They may not have had the opportunity to sit exams and finish the curriculum onsite, but behind closed doors continued to work hard and achieve excellence.

“These results reflect their hard work over the last two years, and though there is still some caution due to events nationally, we are here with any support and advice they need in the days and weeks ahead.”

Ms Williams added: “We continue to prepare for the next academic year and look forward to welcoming new students to the college this autumn.

“The most up to date information on when and how we plan to open will be on our website and social media channels over the coming weeks.”

Among those celebrating stellar results was Yale student Imaan Khan, who is off to study Economics and Management Studies at Cardiff University after achieving A*s in Business and Welsh Baccalaureate, an A in English and English Literature, and a B in Economics.

The Wrexham site’s Student of the Year Delyth Roberts overcame Crohn’s Disease to secure A*s in History, Geography and English and will now attend the world-renowned Corpus Christi College at the University of Cambridge to take History.

Joining her in the city will be Abby Cooper; the 18 year-old, from New Brighton, near Mold, is to take Natural Sciences after receiving four A*s and an A in Biology, Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and the Welsh Baccalaureate. She enjoyed her time at Deeside Sixth Form Centre and thanked lecturers for their encouragement.

Others to secure the grades they needed were:

Charlotte Hawkins (Yale) with an A* in Welsh Baccalaureate, As in Maths and Biology, and a B in Chemistry. Charlotte, from Wrexham, will study Medicine at Cardiff University after overcoming Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and being inspired by the doctors who helped with her recovery.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Many students are today celebrating excellent #ALevelResults from @Cit Sector News Teenagers from The City Academy, Hackney are preparing to embark on th Sector News Many students are today celebrating excellent #ALevel and #BTEC result

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Matthew Barnes (Deeside) who received an A* in Media, an A in English and a B in Politics to get him a place on the Politics and International Relations degree at the University of Sheffield. Matthew, from Flint, has been keeping Calon FM listeners entertained during lockdown with his popular Sunday radio show.

Katherine Williams (Deeside) is off to Cambridge to study Classics after achieving an A* in Maths with Cambria, taking her overall total to two A*s and two As.

Emily Baines (Yale) can pursue her aspirations to become an orthotist following A*s in Maths, and Chemistry and As in Physics and French. The Marford 18 year-old will take Prosthetics and Orthotics at the University of Strathclyde – ranked second in the UK for Medical Technology.

As well as students entering higher education, many will begin advanced apprenticeships with industry-leading organisations.

Principal Sue Price said the college has made strides forward and will learn from past months.

“Since March we have been in unchartered territory, but we quickly and safely ensured our students would continue to receive a first-class education and the best possible care and support,” she said.

“Whatever obstacles we face they will always be our number one priority – congratulations to you all, we wish you every success in the future.”