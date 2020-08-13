Results Success for Brockenhurst College Students

More than 500 A Level students at Brockenhurst College received their results today (Thursday) with the overall pass rate at 97%.

The percentage of students achieving A*-B grades was 45%, with over 70% achieving A*-C grades across all subjects.

More than two thirds of students achieved A*-B grades in A Level: Further Maths and Sociology, Electronics, Chinese, and the Extended Project Qualification.

Students who joined Brock with an average of grade 6 or above at GCSE achieved a 99.5% overall pass rate, with 68% achieving A*-B grades and 88% A*-C grades.

The College was also celebrating the success of Vocational course students who collectively achieved another incredible 100% pass rate.

100% pass rates were achieved in 22 subject A Level and Vocational subjects.

On Vocational courses 56% of students achieved a triple Distinction or above, the equivalent to achieving three A*/A grades at A Level.

In Level 3 Performing Arts, 82% of students achieved a triple Distinction* or triple Distinction., with 41% achieving D*D*D*, the highest possible grade.

Thirteen (41%) Level 3 Business students received D*D*D*.

More than a third of Level 3 IT students achieved D*D*D*.

Three quarters of Level 3 Sports and Exercise students achieved a DDD or above.

Matthew Dyson, previously of Priestlands School, achieved four A* grades in A Level Computer Science, Electronics, Mathematics and Physics, and will be attending the University of Southampton to study Computer Science.

Matthew said: “I’m so pleased with my results. My teachers have really helped me achieve my best, and I’m now so excited to be going to the University of Southampton to study Computer Science.”

Kathryn Brooks, previously of Noadswood School, achieved A* grades in A Level Biology and Mathematics and an A grade in A Level Chemistry, and will be attending the University of Oxford to study Biomedical Science.

Kathryn said: “I didn’t expect the A* in Maths, obviously we didn’t sit the exams, but I’m now going to study at Oxford in October, at St Hilton’s College, to pursue a degree in Biomedical Science, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Elizabeth Devane, previously of New Forest Academy School, achieved three A* grades in A Level Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will be attending Imperial College London to study Biological Sciences.

Elizabeth said: “It’s all that I need for my next steps, more than I need, so I’m really happy.”

Jack Elston, previously of Twynham School, achieved a triple Distinction* in his Extended Diploma in Performing Arts, and will attend Rose Bruford College to study Stage and Event Management.

Jack said: “I’d like to thank all the teachers and all the staff who have made the last two years so enjoyable. This place is so professional that I just loved it – I fit in, and it was just such a great experience.”

Lizzy Salter, previously of Ringwood School Academy, achieved three A* grades in A Level Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics, and will attending the University of Cambridge to study Engineering.

Lizzy said: “I’m delighted with my results and so please to have secured my place at Cambridge. My teachers have been incredible and I’d like to thank them for all their support throughout my time at Brock.”

Phoebe Elliott previously of Priestlands School, achieved A* grades in A Level English Literature and Spanish, and an A in A Level English Language. She will attending the University of Cambridge to study Spanish and German in the September.

Phoebe said: “I’m really happy with my results today. Brock has been a great place for me to really delve into my academic interests and I’ve had some really inspirational teachers who have always taken the time out of their day to help me with my studies. I can’t wait to start at Cambridge in the Autumn!.”

Principal Di Roberts CBE said:

“This has been an exam and results season like no other due to the impact of Covid-19. I am proud of our students for the way they have accepted the unique circumstances posed by the coronavirus pandemic, and I wish them every success in the future.

“Despite the constraints placed on learners, this is still a day of celebration that marks a pivotal moment in the lives of many young people who are still on course to achieve their dreams.”