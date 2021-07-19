A summer of Impington International College student successes

As the academic year draws to a close, students at Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol) have been celebrating a number of successes, from International Baccalaureate (IB) results to sporting achievements.

Earlier this month, 100% of students passed the IB, with an average point score of 36. Over a quarter (26%) of students achieved 40 points or more and four students achieved 44 and 45 points, placing them in the highest ranks globally.

Achieving the maximum score of 45 points, Emma D., said:

“The past year has been challenging so I was nervous on results day but I am thrilled that the result reflects my hard work of the past two years”. Emma is now considering universities in her native Germany. Reflecting on her achievement, Emma said: “The encouragement and support we received from the teachers at Impington have been invaluable and the College is more than a place to study; the deep love of learning is inspirational and I am thankful to have been able to complete the IB there.”

Beatrice M., secured her place at University of Oxford, one of the most acclaimed universities in the world, to study Biology. Beatrice, who has studied at Impington since Year 7, said:

“The College has been a supportive and friendly place to study at, even in times of COVID, and has helped me to do well in my studies. I’m really looking forward to learning more about biology from experts in the field and discovering which areas of the subject I find the most fascinating. I'm particularly excited for any field trips where I can get more of an idea about biological field work.”

Students studying the CP at the College secured places at prestigious performance schools to pursue a career in theatre.

Attaining the highest exam grade in her cohort, Olivia W., who studied Impington International College’s Year 14 Diploma, secured her place at the prestigious Guilford School of Acting.

Commenting on her achievement, Olivia said:

“I was shocked when I received my results, but delighted. After applying to the Guildford School of Acting last year, and not being accepted, I decided to study the Year 14 Diploma to increase my confidence and refine my technical skills before applying again this year. The reassurance and guidance from the College has been incredible and I would thoroughly recommend considering the course to anybody who is undecided about their next steps after Sixth Form so they can benefit from the additional training and opportunities it offers.”

Accepting her offer from University of Warwick, one of the top 10 universities in the UK, to study Theatre and Performance, Emily R., said:

“I’m delighted to have achieved the results I need to study Theatre and Performance at a prestigious university like Warwick. Being at Impington made me feel part of a family, and I will miss that, but I am thankful to have had the opportunity to study with teachers, like Orris [Gordon, Assistant Director of Performance].”

Meanwhile, football scholarship students, who combine the academic rigour of the IB with specialist sports training provided by Norwich City FC RDP, have successfully qualified in the National League U19 Alliance, a football competition for 16-19 year old males competing against National League Academy teams at the highest level.

Jo Sale, Vice Principal at Impington International College, said:

“We are tremendously proud of all our students and share our heartfelt congratulations with all; they received the results they wholeheartedly deserve. The past year has been incredibly challenging, and it is an absolute testament to the students that they have remained positive and dedicated to their education and future. I would like to thank all of the parents and teachers for supporting the students during this time and, although I will miss them all, I am so thrilled for our cohort as they embark on their next exciting journey.”

Impington IB students shine on pearl anniversary of International Baccalaureate launch

7th Jul 2021: 100% of International Baccalaureate (IB) students at Impington International College have passed their IB Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP), achieving an average point score of 36, beating the global average of 33.02.

Receiving their results, 30 years after the programme was first introduced at the College, 26% of students attained 40 points or more, with 4 students achieving 44 and 45 – the maximum possible point score. These accomplishments have secured student places at Oxbridge, Russell Group and leading international universities along with a number of top Drama Schools to study a multitude of subjects including Biology, Law, Acting and Psychology.

Reflecting on the results, Jo Sale, Vice Principal at Impington International College, said:

“After another challenging year, we are thrilled that the hard work, dedication and resilience of this year’s student cohort has resulted in such tremendous achievements and offer our heartfelt congratulations to all of our students. They will be deeply missed but we are delighted to see them leaving to follow their dreams. As one of the first state schools to offer the IB in the UK, exceptional outcomes like these demonstrate the strength of the programme and its impact on students’ progression since its introduction.”

Impington International College introduced the IB in 1991 and is celebrating its pearl anniversary of offering the DP programme. Since its introduction, the college has welcomed a total of 1,513 IB students from all over the world to study the IB, and then seen them embark on exciting higher education adventures in the UK and abroad. In that time, students have received 572 Russell Group university offers and almost 50 Oxbridge places have been secured.

Sale continued: “Throughout the past 30 years, our students have gone on to study at renowned higher education institutions around the world, including: University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, London School of Economics and Political Science, University College London, King’s College London, Loughborough University, Leiden University, UCLA, The Place, Italia Conti, International University of Japan, and many more. The IB expertly prepares students for the world of higher education, and they are able to use the skills learnt to eloquently engage in seminars, write longer essay pieces and understand things in the context of the world around them.”

Reflecting on how her time at Impington International College prepared her for university, alumna Caitlyn Riley, said:

“Having gained a scholarship through my IB results to study Applied Terrestrial and Marine Ecology, I found the whole transition from IIC to university very easy. The structure of university and the IB is very similar; the DP’s internal assessments during sixth form helped me develop skills that are required as you move into higher education.”

100% pass rate for Impington International College students in 2020

18th Aug 2020: Impington International College is delighted to announce that 100% of its students have received passes in their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) or Career-related Programme (CP), and that nearly a fifth (18%) of all students have achieved a point score of 40 or above, which is 7% higher than the international average.

Yesterday (17 Aug), Impington International College received news from the IB that it had adjusted its previously awarded DP and CP grades to correct previously downgraded results and provide an accurate and reliable reflection of students’ performance.

Jo Sale, Vice Principal at Impington International College, said:

“The global events of 2020 have presented many challenges for schools and students, and we are very pleased that the IB has made the right decision to revise its grading, to include predicted grades as well as coursework, assessed by IB’s assessors. The revised grades accurately reflect the tremendous efforts and achievements of our students and we are very proud of them all.”

Students from Impington International College have secured places at Russell Group and Oxbridge universities, including: University of Cambridge, Queen Mary University, University of Warwick, London School of Economics, University of Durham and King’s College London. The 2020 cohort will be going on to study a range of degree courses including English and European Law, Mathematics, Marine Biology, Sport and Exercise Science and Drama, Theatre and Performance.

Students studying the CP at the College secured places at world renowned performance schools, including London Contemporary Dance School, Urdang Academy and Rose Bruford College, to pursue careers in theatre.

Impington International College has been offering the IB curriculum for 30 years and was one of the very first state schools in the UK to do so.