 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education Partnership North East hosts ‘College of the Future’ round table

Details
Hits: 413
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Independent Commission on the College of the Future (@CollegeComm) held a virtual round table @SunderlandCol attended by leading figures from across the North East.

Launched in March 2019, the Commission aims to set out a new vision for colleges in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and will produce a final report with clear recommendations to be published in Autumn 2020.

Featuring prominent names and experts from industry, education, the media and the trade union movement, the Commission is supported by key organisations from across the Further Education and skills sector.

Taking place via Zoom on Wednesday 26 August and chaired by Education Partnership North East chief executive Ellen Thinnesen, the event looked at what is wanted and needed from colleges by 2030 and beyond, how this can be achieved and their vital role in the UK’s recovery and growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission gained a unique overview of the North East and the needs of the region to inform their inquiry and the key role of further education and skills in its development.

Roundtable attendees heard how Education Partnership North East’s group of colleges, which includes Hartlepool Sixth Form, Northumberland College and Sunderland College is engaged in collaboration and long-term partnership building to provide high quality, learner focused qualifications to meet employers’ needs and fill industry skill gaps.

The event gave attendees an opportunity to share ideas with government bodies, educational experts, sector representatives and connect with other industry sectors to reflect on the Commission’s recommendations, existing systems features, impact, and opportunities.

Ellen Thinnesen, said:

“We were delighted to host the Commission’s round table and welcome so many of our key partners who all recognise the crucial role all college’s play in the North East.

“The event helped renew and reaffirm colleges as central to ‘people, productivity and place’ and to meet long term challenges, from demographic change and the climate crisis, to technological revolution, and the changing demands of the labour market.

“With a significant need to level up the North East, it was a great opportunity for our region to challenge and contribute to the Commission and talk technical skills, upskilling and reskilling, and the economy.”

The round table included sector leaders including Rob Lawson, Education Partnership North East chair of governors; James Ramsbotham, North East Chamber of Commerce chief executive; Patrick Melia, Sunderland City Council chief executive; Michelle Rainbow, North East LEP skills director; Shona Duncan, Tees Valley Combined Authority head of skills, education and employment; John Barnett, Marelli Automotive operations director; and Jeff Hope, Akzo Nobel Limited head of manufacturing; Sarah Glendenning, regional director North East CBI; Simon Hanson, North East development manager FSB; and Alison Shaw, professor of practice for student success and progression, Newcastle University. Also attending were representatives from the Association of Colleges and the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BEFORE SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES CLOSE IN ANY LOCAL LOCKDOWN
Sector News
@educationgovuk - NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BE
GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN EDUCATION PROVISION IN THE EVENT OF COVID LOVCKDOWNS
Sector News
@NASUWT - GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN EDUCATION PROV
Survey shows 97 per cent of schools plan to welcome pupils back
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/28/survey-shows-97-per-cent-of-sc

Commissioner Professor Ewart Keep presented key themes and emerging recommendations from the Commissions’ previous workshops and roundtables.

Professor Keep, who is and co-director of SKOPE at the University of Oxford, added:

“Working with colleges and their stakeholders to develop our recommendations for the college of the future is critical. The discussion in collaboration with Education Partnership North East on our emerging recommendations for England was a great opportunity to hear both the challenges and the many examples of good practice in the North East.

“There is clearly a huge amount we can build on as we build the college of the future. Now, we are continuing to hold conversations with colleges and their local stakeholders across the UK as we work towards launching our final report this autumn.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ambassador-generated content drives 500 per cent increase in engagement with prospective students
Sector News
How ambassador-generated content became a global university provider's
NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BEFORE SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES CLOSE IN ANY LOCAL LOCKDOWN
Sector News
@educationgovuk - NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BE
GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN EDUCATION PROVISION IN THE EVENT OF COVID LOVCKDOWNS
Sector News
@NASUWT - GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN EDUCATION PROV
Survey shows 97 per cent of schools plan to welcome pupils back
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/28/survey-shows-97-per-cent-of-sc
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE to Give Keynote Speech at European Tech Women Awards
Sector News
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE (@aimafidon) to Give Keynote Speech at Euro
Anxious about school return? Scientists share tips for students, parents and the community
Sector News
@tinaljoshi who is a Lecturer in Molecular Microbiology at @PlymUni sh
Department for Education, FAB and Ofqual joint statement on reissued results
Sector News
Joint statement from @EducationGovUK, Federation @AwardingBodies and @
Independent review of the arrangements for awarding grades for the 2020 summer exam series
Sector News
At the Children, Young People and Education Committee on 18 August, I
Start Up Step Up London programme funds 100th start-up with fashion and lifestyle business
Sector News
A new eco-friendly fashion and lifestyle brand has become the 100th st
Global online learning market projected to be worth $325 Billion by 2025
Sector News
The @OpenUniversity is pleased to offer a new bite-size course for tho
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2020 helps schools “make up for lost time”
Sector News
Organisers of Bradford’s annual manufacturing initiative are delight
Take part in the Level 3 digital marketer consultation
Sector News
A new group of employers (trailblazer group) has been formed to lead o

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Roger Murphy
Roger Murphy commented on De-idolising the A level and its associated exam – Time for a rethink? 13 hours 59 minutes ago

Thanks for that Claire - a really interesting viewpoint following the examination results shambles...

Ariatu PR
Ariatu PR has published a new article: Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE to Give Keynote Speech at European Tech Women Awards yesterday
Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: From Hopwood Hall College to Cambridge University: One student's journey to becoming a female engineer yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page