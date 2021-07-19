Children registered for home education in the UK has increased by 75%

With no official source of data on the number of home educated children, there is a potential risk of children becoming lost in the system

Commenting on a new report by the BBC which shows that the number of families registering their children for home education rose by 75% during this school year, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“The government urgently needs to get to grips with this situation, and find out why so many more families are now choosing home education at this point in time. The concern is that many appear to have chosen home education because they have lost faith in the government’s approach to school safety during the pandemic. A combination of rising case numbers in schools, and the government’s decision to relax a number of the safety measures could mean that we see this trend continue unless the government does far more to reassure these parents.

“NAHT has long called for an official register of home educated children. The fact that there is currently no official source of data on the number of home educated children is a clear indication that the current arrangements are unsatisfactory. Without an officially maintained register, there is a potential risk of children becoming lost in the system."

All you need to know about home-schooling and elective home education

What is home-schooling?

24th Oct 2020: During the period when schools were closed to all but vulnerable children and children of key workers, most pupils were educated at home. This is known as home-schooling. While being home-schooled, children remained on their school roll and received a combination of support from schools, online learning resources such as Oak Academy, and other resources parents may have provided themselves. Home schooling in this instance is different to elective home education, which is where parents choose not to send their child to school full-time on a long term basis.

What you need to know about school attendance

From the start of the autumn term 2020, all pupils have been able to return to schools. The new term means attendance is mandatory and the usual rules on attendance apply. This includes parents’ duty to ensure their child, of compulsory school age, attends their registered school regularly.

Schools are operating in line with guidance, which sets out the public health advice they must follow to minimise the risks of coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission.

What is Elective Home Education (EHE)?

Elective Home Education (EHE) is when a parent chooses not to send their child to school full-time but assumes responsibility for making sure their child receives a full-time education other than at school. Some children are electively home educated from age 5 and may never attend school. In other cases, a child may be removed from their school’s roll for EHE.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News 14% of students were encouraged to pursue a tech career by their paren Sector News Manchester Metropolitan University (@ManMetUni) has been rated as the Sector News The aim of @Talent_Foundryâ€™s annual Rock Assembly is to encourage yo

Educating children at home works well when it is a positive choice and carried out with proper regard for the needs of the child. In many cases, elective home education is appropriate, well-delivered and involves the parents in considerable sacrifice.

What you need to know about EHE

EHE requires parents to take full responsibility for their child’s education, including all associated costs (such as exam fees).

Schools are not required to provide any support to parents that have withdrawn their child for EHE. Support provided by Local Authorities (LA) is discretionary, including support for a child’s special educational needs.

Parents should not be placed under pressure by schools to electively home educate their child. This is a form of ‘off-rolling’ and is never acceptable

If you feel under pressure to keep your child at home and educate the child yourself rather than sending them back to school full-time, we recommend you discuss this with your LA.

Thinking about EHE?

If you think EHE might be in the best interests of your child, the Government expects your LA to coordinate a meeting with you involving your child’s school and social workers where appropriate. We strongly recommend you meet with your LA to consider whether EHE is appropriate for your family and your child before you decide whether to withdraw them from their school’s roll.

Where a pupil is withdrawn from school for EHE, there is no obligation for the school to keep that place open. If the parent wishes to return their child to school, they may not be able to return to the same school.

Once a child is educated at home, LAs will begin making enquiries as to how suitable the education being provided is. Failure to satisfy the enquiry may result in you being issued with a School Attendance Order and / or the court may make an Education Supervision Order.