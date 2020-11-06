 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

57% of respondents said they plan to recruit new apprentices in the next year

Details
Hits: 681
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@IfATEched opened a pulse survey on 1 September 2020:

COVID-19 pulse survey- September 2020

This is the second survey run in 2020 with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

There were 340 responses to the survey. The online survey ran from 1 to 30 September 2020.

The target audience for the survey was employers.

The Institute reached out to employers through:

  • trailblazer network (4566 contacts)
  • T Level Panel (212 contacts)
  • Small Business Forum (12 contacts)
  • Third-party contacts including Professional Bodies
  • Social media – LinkedIn and Twitter
  • previous respondents

There were 340 responses to the survey. Based on the direct email contacts with trailblazers, T Level panel members and the Small Business Forum members, this is a response rate of 7%. This does not consider the other types of communication, so the actual response rate will be lower. Multiple respondents may be from the same organisation.

Findings

Current apprentices

Respondents were asked about apprentices they currently employ. 275 respondents had apprentices in their organisation at the time of the survey.

78% of respondents said most of their apprentices are doing off-the-job training, compared to 62% of respondents in the June survey. This is mostly through distance learning.

The percentage of employers stating the majority of apprentices are on furlough was 17%, compared to 29% in the first pulse survey.

Table 1 shows the responses across categories. A respondent could select more than one choice, so the percentages do not add up to 100%. For example, apprentices could be furloughed and also be continuing off-the-job training.

Table 1:  Responses to the question “Which of these categories apply to the majority of your apprentices?”

Categories

Number of respondents who indicated this response

Percentage of respondents who indicated this response

Percentage in June 2020 survey

Off-the-job training is happening either as distance learning or face to face

215

78%

62%

Off-the-job training is happening as distance learning

182

66%

60%

Off-the-job training is happening face to face

89

32%

6%

Furloughed

48

17%

29%

Total respondents

275

  

282

Source: Supporting table T2 and June 2020 T2. Survey question:” Which of these categories apply to the majority of your apprentices?”

There is a difference in responses by sector, as shown in Table 2. This counts respondents who selected “Off-the-job training is happening as distance learning” and/or “Off-the-job training is happening face to face”.

The differences between sectors could be due to differences in COVID-19 impact or response bias.

Sectors are grouped into ‘Other sectors’ where individual sector responses were too few to allow individual reporting. The other sectors for Table 2 and 3 are:

  • Other health and public services
  • health and social care
  • business
  • arts and media
  • retail
  • agriculture
  • transportation
  • science and maths
  • hospitality and catering
  • ICT
  • leisure and travel

Table 2:  Sector breakdown of respondents saying the majority of their apprentices are continuing with off-the-job training

Sector

Number of respondents who indicated this response

Percentage of respondents who indicated this response

Sussex Skills Solutions announces new training partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway
Sector News
Sussex Skills Solutions, the apprenticeship and training specialist of
NEU comment on Infection Rates in Schools and Colleges
Sector News
Infection Rates in Schools and Colleges- comment from Kevin Courtney,
BAFTA Nominated
Sector News
@HughBaird College students recently heard from BAFTA nominated, and w

Base

Percentage June 2020 survey

Construction

24

62%

39

28%

Manufacturing

31

72%

43

59%

Education

22

79%

28

74%

Engineering

47

82%

57

61%

Other sectors

91

84%

108

67%

All sectors

215

78%

275

62%

Source: Supporting table T3. Survey question:” Which of these categories apply to the majority of your apprentices?”

There is also variation by sector in the percentage of respondents saying most of their apprentices are furloughed, as shown in Table 3. Again, these differences should be interpreted with caution due to potential bias.

There is also variation by sector in the percentage of respondents saying most of their apprentices are furloughed, as shown in Table 3. Again, these differences should be interpreted with caution due to potential bias.

Table 3:  Sector breakdown of respondents saying the majority of their apprentices are furloughed

Sector

Number of respondents who indicated this response

Percentage of respondents who indicated this response

Base

Percentage June 2020 survey

Construction

5

13%

39

66%

Education

8

29%

28

23%

Engineering

7

12%

57

34%

Manufacturing

10

23%

43

45%

Other sectors

18

17%

108

19%

All sectors

48

17%

275

29%

Source: Supporting table T4. Survey question:” Which of these categories apply to the majority of your apprentices?”

Redundancy

Only 8% of respondents to this survey indicated an apprentice had been previously made redundant because of the impact of COVID-19. When asked to look forward to the next six months, 6% said they thought one or more of their apprentices would be made redundant. The responses to this question indicate a level of uncertainty when looking forward, with 21% saying they didn’t know whether apprentices would be made redundant in the next six months.

Table 4:  Previous and future potential apprentice redundancies

Response

Have any of your apprentices been made redundant because of the impact of COVID-19?

Do you think any of your apprentices will be made redundant in the next six months?

Yes

8%

6%

No

89%

73%

Don’t know

3%

21%

Total respondents

293

275

Source: Supporting tables T5 and T6. Survey questions: “Have any of your apprentices been made redundant because of the impact of COVID-19?” and “Do you think any of your apprentices will be made redundant in the next six months?”

Recruitment intentions

When asked to estimate recruitment over the next 12 months, 57% of respondents said they plan to recruit new employees as apprentices compared to 14% saying they would not. Again there was some uncertainty, with 29% saying they did not know.

Table 5: Recruitment of new employees as apprentices in the 12 months from September 2020

Response

Number of respondents who indicated this response

Percentage of respondents who indicated this response

Yes

195

57%

No

48

14%

Don’t know

97

29%

Total

340

100%

Source: Supporting table T7. Survey questions: “Do you plan to recruit apprentices as new employees in the 12 months from September 2020?”

Government support

The apprenticeship financial incentive payment is a new payment for employers in England for each new apprentice they hire between 1st August 2020 to 31st January 2021. The incentive is £2,000 for each new apprentice aged 16-24 or £1,500 for each new apprentice aged 25 or over.

Other support includes, but is not limited to:

  • Job Retention Bonus – a one-off payment of £1,000 to UK employers for every furloughed employee who remains continuously employed through to the end of January 2021
  • Kickstart Scheme – aimed at those aged 16-24 and at risk of long term employment. Funding available for each job will cover 100% of the relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week, plus the associated employer National Insurance contributions and employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions
  • traineeships payment - the government will fund employers who provide trainees with work experience, at a rate of £1,000 per trainee
  • break-in learning - employers and training providers can initiate a break in learning to pause an apprenticeship, if the required learning or work experience cannot currently be delivered and where the interruption to learning due to coronavirus (COVID-19) is greater than 4 weeks

Responses indicate that awareness varies amongst these employers about the different government support available. The job retention bonus was the most well-known by the respondents, with 87% aware. This was followed by the apprenticeship incentive payment, with just over three-quarters of respondents being aware of this support. This was slightly higher than the awareness of the Kickstart scheme (67%), changes to the break-in learning rules (61%) and the traineeship incentive payment (59%).

The awareness levels of these employers should not be taken as telling of likely awareness among the wider employer population.  This is because the majority of respondents have worked with the Institute before and are likely to have a greater awareness of these interventions than the wider employer population.

Table 6: Awareness of government interventions

Response

Number of respondents who indicated this response

Percentage of respondents who indicated this response

Job Retention Bonus

296

87%

Apprenticeship incentive payment

265

78%

Kickstart Scheme

229

67%

Break-in learning where interruption of learning due to COVID-19 is over 4 weeks

206

61%

Traineeships incentive payment

200

59%

Total respondents

340

-

Source: Supporting table T8. Survey questions: “Before this survey were you aware of any of the following government interventions?”

Respondents who knew about the apprenticeship incentive payment were asked if they agreed with the following statement: “I feel confident that I understand the eligibility requirements for the new apprenticeship payments”. Of these 265 respondents, 83% agreed or strongly agreed they were confident, 11% neither agreed nor disagreed and 6% disagreed or strongly disagreed.

Table 7: Confidence with eligibility requirements of apprenticeship payment

Response

Number of respondents who indicated this response

Percentage of respondents who indicated this response

Strongly agree

91

34%

Agree

129

49%

Neither

29

11%

Disagree

11

4%

Strongly disagree

5

2%

Total

265

100%

Source: Supporting table T9. Survey question: "Do you agree with the following statements: 'I feel confident that I understand the eligibility requirements for the new apprenticeship payments'"

This same group of respondents, who were aware of the apprenticeship incentive payment, were asked if the financial incentives for employers would likely increase their recruitment of apprentices. The 75 respondents who were not aware of the payments before the survey were given a brief introduction to the support package and asked if the financial incentive might increase their recruitment of apprentices.

For those previously aware of the payment, 38% agreed or strongly agreed, 32% said they neither agreed nor disagreed and 30% disagreed or strongly disagreed that the payment would likely increase their recruitment.

Table 8: Impact of government support on recruitment plans in the next 12 months. Split by those aware or unaware of the apprenticeship payment before the survey.

Response

Aware: Likely increase in recruitment (percentage)

Unaware: Might increase recruitment (percentage)

Strongly agree

14%

32%

Agree

24%

32%

Neither

32%

17%

Disagree

19%

11%

Strongly disagree

11%

8%

Total respondents

265

75

Source: Supporting table T10 and 11. Survey questions: "Do you agree with the following statements: [for those previously aware of the payment] "Financial incentives for employers are likely to increase our recruitment of apprentices in the 12 months from September 2020", [for those previously unaware of the payment] "Financial incentives for employers might increase our recruitment of apprentices in the 12 months from September 2020"

Since the apprenticeship incentive payment is £500 more for apprentices under the age of 25, respondents were asked if they are likely to recruit younger people as apprentices. A quarter of respondents said they agree or strongly agree they would recruit younger people as a result of the additional incentive.

Table 9: The potential impact of a higher apprenticeship payment for people under the age of 25

Response

Number of respondents who said they are likely to recruit younger people

Percentage

Strongly agree

16

5%

Agree

58

20%

Neither

114

39%

Disagree

76

26%

Strongly disagree

29

10%

Total

293

100%

Source: Supporting table T12. Survey question: "Do you agree with the following statements: ‘My organisation is likely to recruit younger people as a result of the additional incentive for apprentices under the age of 25’”

Finally, respondents were asked to estimate how many more apprentices they would recruit because of the financial incentives. There were 249 responses to this question and the majority (61%) said the incentives would not be likely to increase apprentice recruitment. Around a quarter of respondents said they would recruit between one and four new apprentices. A small number of respondents said they estimated the increased recruitment would be over 50 new apprentices.

Table 10: The potential impact of financial incentives on apprenticeship recruitment

How many additional apprentices do you think you will recruit because of the financial incentives?

Number of respondents who indicated this response

Percentage of respondents who indicated this response

None

152

61%

1 to 4

61

24%

5 to 9

11

4%

10 to 49

16

6%

Over 50

9

4%

Respondents

249

100%

Source: Supporting table T13. Survey question: "How many additional apprentices do you think you will recruit because of the financial incentives?"

Next steps

Survey findings will be used by the Institute to inform COVID-19 work and this published summary will be shared with the Department for Education and Education and Skills Funding Agency.

The Institute intends to run more pulse surveys in future to gain further employer feedback about the support needed and challenges faced because of COVID-19.

For future pulse surveys, we will look at ways to improve the number of responses and representation. Since the June survey, there has been increased engagement with professional bodies in this research and this will continue for future surveys to try to reach more respondents across sectors.

Representation and bias

Findings from the pulse survey are unweighted and should be treated with caution when used to assess the impact of COVID-19 across the economy. Each response was given the same weight regardless of size, sector and the number of apprentices they have.

There are potential biases that could impact how representative the results are, including:

  • 64% of respondents had worked with the Institute before, so there is a bias towards employers known to the Institute
  • 81% of respondents said their organisation employed apprentices, so there is a bias towards employers with apprentices
  • there is a bias towards employers still in business and currently able to spend time filling out a survey
  • some sectors had more responses than others (see Figure 1) and this does not necessarily reflect the sector size in the economy
  • of the 340 respondents, 157 (46%) reported being part of a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) and 183 (54%) from a large business with over 250 employees

Figure one shows the engineering, construction and manufacturing sectors had the most responses in this survey, with just under half of the responses from these three sectors. Three sectors had under 5 responses: hospitality and catering, ICT, and leisure and travel.

Figure 1: Responses by sector

Source: Supporting table T1. Survey question: “Which best describes the sector of your organisation?”

In some of the tables, results are grouped as ‘other sectors’ to avoid disclosure of information about respondents, for example where the number of respondents is under five.

Even with the potential bias and small sample size, the survey gives a useful view of the experience of the 340 respondents.

These results should be treated with caution. They are not representative of all businesses due to the sampling methods.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sussex Skills Solutions announces new training partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway
Sector News
Sussex Skills Solutions, the apprenticeship and training specialist of
Ministry of Justice Strategic Membership with Skills for Justice supports delivery of Custody & Detention Apprentices
Sector News
At a time when the impact of COVID-19 has created numerous challenges
Open University’s economic and social impact totals almost £3bn to UK plc
Sector News
@OpenUniversity's economic and social impact totals almost £3bn to U
NEU comment on Infection Rates in Schools and Colleges
Sector News
Infection Rates in Schools and Colleges- comment from Kevin Courtney,
BAFTA Nominated
Sector News
@HughBaird College students recently heard from BAFTA nominated, and w
SERC loans 700 Computers to Students to ensure Studies Continue
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) has loaned 700 computers to st
Two-week virtual open event to showcase very best of North Wales college
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA is to host a two-week virtual showcase of the many cours
Lights, camera, action! College unveils new TV and production studios
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham College @BarkingCollege has opened its doors to
City College Plymouth, Transforming Education With G-Suite Enterprise.
Sector News
City College Plymouth (@CityPlym) is a large education and training pr
Freshers Festival Group to launch the national Student Health & Wellbeing Summit to support students struggling with mental health
Sector News
@FreshersFest - There have been too many shocking reports over the pas
Tackling the Blues welcomes six new recruits as part of expansion programme
Sector News
Award-winning mental health programme Tackling the Blues (@TacklingBlu
8,000 young people embrace engineering Big Quiz
Sector News
Young people across the UK have embraced a fun and interactive quiz to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Level 3 Award in Education & Training (Zoom Conferencing) 10 hours 19 minutes ago
Solvendis - updated event, Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing) 10 hours 23 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 10 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 17 December 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5087)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page