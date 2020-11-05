 
New £16 million veterinary school to be built at Keele University

@JPGGROUP SECURES CONTRACT FOR NEW @KEELEUNIVERSITY  VETERINARY SCHOOL 

Structural and civil engineering practice, JPG Group has been appointed by Seddon to provide consultancy services for a new 57,000 sq ft veterinary school at Keele University.  

JPG is working alongside Jefferson Sheard Architects and Seddon to deliver the £16 million scheme for public sector specialist developer Noviniti.

The new campus-based Veterinary School will include teaching, lecture and laboratory facilities to support the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery degree programme. The building is to be used both by Keele University and Harper Adams University as a shared facility and is to be located on a cleared site within the existing grounds of Keele University Science and Innovation Park

JPG is providing full civil and structural engineering expertise on the project which is now on site. This includes site infrastructure works and surrounding landscaping as well as the impressive three storey arrow shaped building formed around a central courtyard space. Exterior copper cladding and full glazing to the entrance atrium will create an impressive gateway to the new facility which will house modern and flexible space inside.

David Allwood, Director at JPG Group said,

“We are delighted to be working with the partnership to deliver a highly impressive, flagship higher education building.  We are applying value engineering processes with the combined efforts of our Strategic Land team using geospatial analysis to assess development viability and structural requirements.” 

JPG has considerable experience in the higher education and medical sectors.  It has delivered engineering services on the new Urology facility at St James University Hospital in Leeds and the £6 million new build Newlands Primary School in Leeds.

