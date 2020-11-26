 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Work begins on first phase of Stockport College redevelopment in Greater Manchester

Details
Hits: 201
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
redevelopment

Work has begun on the first phase of the refurbishment project to modernise Stockport College (@stock_college), with new buildings and upgraded teaching facilities.

Delivered for The Trafford College Group, the scheme first gained planning consent from Stockport Council in 2018, and will see major improvement works across the campus, resulting in an enhanced learning environment for students, staff, and visitors.

The plans include the construction of a new arts building within the shell of the former arts department, together with the refurbishment of Vernon Tower to provide new teaching accommodation.

Classes will continue on-site for the duration of the works, with the college remaining fully operational outside of the site boundary. Seddon is completing the project on behalf of The Trafford College Group, with work expected to complete in July 2021.

In the wake of a second lockdown across England, and as has been the case throughout the pandemic, Seddon is taking extra steps to ensure health and safety is a priority on-site. Work on phase one – which is valued at £7.1m – will continue with social distancing and improved hygiene measures in place to protect staff and contractors.

Seddon has also teamed up with The Trafford College Group to offer places for five apprentices, including a quantity surveyor, assistant site manager, joiner, painter, and a plumber. Partners on the project include Project3 architects, WSP planners, Planit-IE, Abacus CM, Rider Levett Bucknall, Hydrock and CBO Transport.

Michelle Leslie, vice principal of corporate services at The Trafford College Group, said:

“Following extensive feedback from students, staff and local residents, we are pleased to say that work has now begun on the revitalisation of Stockport College.

“After what has been a challenging year, this project is just the boost we need to help us meet our goals for the college in 2021 and beyond, and we look forward to sharing updates with staff, students and the wider community as building progresses.”

John Shannon, divisional director at Seddon, said:

“Stockport College is part of the town’s fabric, offering fantastic educational opportunities for local young people in open space that both students and visitors can enjoy.

“For both us and The Trafford College Group it was vitally important that the campus be updated to a high standard to attract new talent and create a modern, vibrant campus that would benefit all. Work is progressing well, and we look forward to completing ahead of the 2021/22 academic year.”

Students give Welsh woodland and water quality project a boost
Sector News
A PROJECT to improve water quality, biodiversity and restore a natural
New data highlights equality gaps for estranged students
Sector News
According to the data released today (@officestudents):The continuatio
Update to advice on face coverings whilst at College
Sector News
Following a recent change to Welsh Government guidance, it will now be

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students give Welsh woodland and water quality project a boost
Sector News
A PROJECT to improve water quality, biodiversity and restore a natural
Financial specialists share expertise with Barnsley College students
Sector News
Students have been given the opportunity to hear from specialists in t
New data highlights equality gaps for estranged students
Sector News
According to the data released today (@officestudents):The continuatio
Update to advice on face coverings whilst at College
Sector News
Following a recent change to Welsh Government guidance, it will now be
Barton Peveril Students' Live Jazz and Soul Night
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College Popular Music and Jazz Studies stude
LCCM hosts Songwriting Camp with True School of Music
Sector News
London College of Creative Media (@lccmlondon) held a virtual songwrit
Collab Group has published a new report
Sector News
Today, Collab Group (@collabgrp) is publishing "Colleges supporting ec
Former CANDI student secures finance apprenticeship with JP Morgan
Sector News
A former student at City and Islington College (@CitynIslington) has t
9 virtual festive office Christmas party ideas you and your team will enjoy, according to events expert
Sector News
Uncertainty amongst UK businesses is ever growing when it comes to cel
Can Online Music Tuition Help Students To Learn An Instrument?
Sector News
According to the @ABRSM, 62% of children have had lessons to learn an
Actor Paul Rider visits Southwark College’s Drama students
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege welcomed professional actor Paul Rider to co-host an
Former Itchen College Student Riley Woodford Stars In New Netflix Film
Sector News
We are excited to say, that former @ItchenCollege student Riley Woodfo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 18 minutes ago

RT @FENews: #SkillsWorldLIVE is now live: @TomBewick will be joined by special guests @mimsdavies IS LIVE right now... live and direct from…
View Original Tweet

FE News Editor
FE News Editor has published a new article: 9 virtual festive office Christmas party ideas you and your team will enjoy, according to events expert 4 hours 10 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Students give Welsh woodland and water quality project a boost 4 hours 14 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5137)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page