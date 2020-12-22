 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Labour demands clarity around January return of schools and colleges

Details
Hits: 159
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green and Shadow Schools Minister Wes Streeting

@UKLabour is demanding clarity from the Government around the return of schools and colleges, after news reports suggest that students may be expected to learn remotely throughout January.

Just five days after the Government published plans which would see a phased return of students to schools and colleges alongside the roll out of mass testing, the Prime Minister was unable to guarantee that plans won’t change again.

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green and Shadow Schools Minister Wes Streeting have written to Gavin Williamson urging him to provide answers for parents, students and staff. They say urgent questions on the return of students and evidence about the spread of coronavirus among young people must be answered now “not a matter of hours or days before students and staff are due to return to the classroom”.

The letter calls on the Government to:

  • Urgently publish scientific evidence on the spread of the virus in schools and colleges and the risk this poses to students, staff and wider transmission within the community, including the new strain
  • Guarantee that every student will be able access learning from home, if required
  • Put in place plans to safeguard vulnerable children in the event that schools and colleges close
  • Involve the unions and school and college representatives in planning for the return of schools and roll out of testing
  • Confirm whether plans for mass testing will go ahead
  • Immediately clarify when school and college staff can expect to be vaccinated against coronavirus

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Education, said:

"Once again when schools, pupils and parents need certainty the Government has created chaos. The Government has lost control of the virus and children’s education is suffering as a result.

“Gavin Williamson’s late announcement on testing has created huge stress and confusion, and now the Prime Minister has said these plans published just five days ago may not happen.

“The Government must provide pupils, parents, and schools with clear information about what will happen in January and what support they will receive.”

Full text of Kate Green and Wes Streeting’s letter to Gavin Williamson:

Dear Gavin 

News reports, prominently in The Daily Telegraph, suggest that Ministers are planning to close schools throughout January due to fears that covid-19 is spreading faster among children. The Prime Minister was equivocal in Monday’s press conference around whether schools would return in January as planned. An issue of this magnitude cannot be left to speculation and off-the-record briefings. We expect to hear clearly from you and the Prime Minister about the situation for schools and colleges and what you intend to do about it.  

If schools are not able to reopen safely in January it will be a direct result of the government’s failure to get transmission under control. Labour have said time and again that school is the best place for pupils. If you and your government have failed to ensure that they can be there safely, then you must urgently ensure that there is a credible plan in place to keep them learning and safe in the weeks ahead.

Coronavirus can't stop Coleg Cambria raising Â£60,000 for national heart charity
Sector News
A CHALLENGING year did not stop students and staff @ColegCambria raisi
Dounreay's first 'home grown' health physics surveyors qualify
Sector News
@Dounreayâ€™s first batch of home grown health physics surveyors have
Tier 4 restrictions: Questions for university students answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/22/tier-4-restrictions-questions-

The chaotic handling of plans for mass testing in schools and colleges has already raised serious questions about the impact that your dither and delay will have on their planned return in January. Parents, students and staff deserve answers now about how you intend to keep students learning and provide a safe working environment for staff.  

Firstly, what does the science tell us about the spread of the virus in schools and colleges and the risk this poses to students, staff and wider transmission within the community? Will you publish the scientific advice government receives on this? The Telegraph reports concerns from government scientists that the virus is spreading faster among children. Is this correct? What evidence has the Government collected about transmission within school and college settings?  

These reports understandably raise concerns about the safe return of students and staff in January. There is already a crisis of confidence in the government among school and college staff after the shambolic end to the term and the chaotic plans to roll out mass testing in January. These concerns must be addressed immediately, openly, and honestly to avoid further panic and confusion and to allow school and college leaders to plan the term ahead. 

What is your plan for the return of schools and colleges in January? Can you outline the circumstances in which schools and colleges will or will not reopen at the beginning of next term? When will parents, students, and staff receive this information? When will your Department publish a credible plan for BTECs and other technical and vocational exams in January? These are urgent questions which need answers now, not a matter of hours or days before students and staff are due to return to the classroom. 

Can you guarantee that every student will be able access learning from home, if required? Keeping students learning must be a priority. If scientific evidence directs that schools and colleges should revert to remote learning and teaching, you must ensure that no student is left behind. Throughout this crisis your Department’s approach to closing the digital divide to ensure that all pupils have access to suitable devices and internet access has been flat-footed and incompetent. You u-turned on cutting the laptop allocation to schools shortly before Christmas, can you now guarantee that every student learning from home has technology needed to do so? If not, why not?  

What plans will the government put in place to safeguard vulnerable children? During the first lockdown, hundreds of vulnerable children did not attend school, yet the government did nothing. If learning is moved online in the new year, what plans will you put in place to safeguard vulnerable children, ensure they are attending school as required and can continue learning?

How will you involve the unions and school and college representatives in planning for the beginning of next term and the roll out of mass testing? Unions and professional organisations want the return of schools and mass testing to be a success, and the government should be using their expertise to deliver this. You must realise that these organisations are representing genuine concerns of their members, who are doing all they can to keep students learning and urgently work with them to restore trust among staff.

Is the plan for mass testing still going ahead? We have been calling on your department to introduce for mass testing in schools for months but were dismayed at the government’s late announcement last week. The stress created by this late announcement is now being compounded by the lack of clear guidance.

On Friday, Nick Gibb told the Today Programme:  “the detail, operational details will be published next week as we work this through”.

Given we are now just a few days away from Christmas when can schools and colleges expect this? This must include clarity on what training will be provided to schools, what resources will be provided to deliver testing and what staffing costs will be reimbursed. 

When can school and college staff expect to receive a vaccine? The Health Secretary said has suggested that the government could look to move school staff up the order for vaccination. Can you confirm whether this is the case, and when staff – beyond those already identified as clinically vulnerable – can expect to receive a vaccine? 

We do not believe that you understand or appreciate the immense pressure that has faced staff, students and parents during the course of this year. Your government has added to that pressure through a combination of poor planning and incompetence. Their safety is paramount. Keeping students learning must be a national priority. We expect you to set out a plan to achieve that objective immediately.  

We look forward to your response.

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green and Shadow Schools Minister Wes Streeting

Sent by email from the Labour Party. Promoted by the Labour Party at Southside, 105 Victoria Street, London, SW1E 6QT.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coronavirus can't stop Coleg Cambria raising £60,000 for national heart charity
Sector News
A CHALLENGING year did not stop students and staff @ColegCambria raisi
Dounreay's first 'home grown' health physics surveyors qualify
Sector News
@Dounreay’s first batch of home grown health physics surveyors have
Tier 4 restrictions: Questions for university students answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/22/tier-4-restrictions-questions-
Urdang Graduate, Ivano Turco Inspires Musical Theatre and Dance students by Landing Fairytale Role
Sector News
Urdang 2020 Graduate Ivano Turco, has recently been announced as havin
Christmas cheer for young people in need of a little extra support
Sector News
Cambridge Campus (@CRC_College) engineering lecturer, Helen Druiff has
Professional rugby stars to help coach local talent
Sector News
A West Yorkshire sports club is marking its success over the last deca
Craig Weiss lists D2L's Brightspace as top virtual learning environment for both EdTech and Associations
Sector News
D2L’S WINNING STREAK CONTINUESProminent Industry Analyst Recognises
Students spread Christmas cheer with live Secret Santa event
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) Students’ Association (FCSA) has deliver
Collaborative partnership drives the next generation of diverse digital talent
Sector News
Digital training consultancy @IN40Group is working in partnership with
NESTLÉ PROFESSIONAL LAUNCHES 2021 TOQUE D’OR® COMPETITION
Sector News
@Nestle Professional has launched its Toque d’Or competition and hos
Community challenges set for county’s young entrepreneurs
Sector News
Lancashire students (@LancasterManage) have been tasked with supportin
Docklands Light Railway carriage arrives at London Rail Academy to inspire careers in rail engineering
Sector News
@CollegeNELondon - Aspiring rail engineers will be able to train even

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 5 hours 17 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 5 hours

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 5 hours 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5191)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page