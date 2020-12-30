 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Letter from Michelle Donelan to higher education providers about students' return in Spring 2021

Details
Hits: 2261

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Michelle Donelan MP, Minister of State for Universities

A letter from @MichelleDonelan MP, Minister of State for Universities, to higher education providers about restricting the number of practical students returning from 4 January 2021.

Dear colleagues,

I hope you managed to have a break of some sort over the festive period. I know many of you have been working tirelessly to support students who have stayed in their university areas and, as always, I am extremely grateful for your dedication and the dedication of your staff.

Following rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across parts of England, early and concerning evidence on a new variant and the extension of Tier 4 restrictions to a number of regions of the country, we must consider whether there is a need to take further steps to reduce transmission in education settings. We will shortly be updating the Spring 2021 guidance to reflect the decisions set out below.

As a result of the new developments, we are unfortunately having to ask you to restrict the number of practical students returning from 4 January to those who are reading subjects in the following subject areas:

  • Medicine & dentistry
  • Subjects allied to medicine/health (see detailed list below)
  • Veterinary science
  • Education (initial teacher training)
  • Social work
  • Courses which require Professional, Statutory and Regulatory Body (PSRB) assessments and or mandatory activity which is scheduled for January and which cannot be rescheduled

In addition, you are encouraged to ensure that those students who have remained at university or who have compelling reasons to return are given appropriate support and access to study space. This could include:

  • International students, including those who have remained in the UK and those who have arrived and do not have alternative accommodation
  • Students without access to appropriate study spaces or facilities in their vacation accommodation
  • Students who have remained in their university accommodation over the winter break
  • Those requiring additional support, including those with mental health issues
  • Students on placements where the placement provider has COVIDsecure measures in place, is permitted to open based on the relevant local restrictions and is content for placements to continue.

Commuter students should only access campus facilities if they fall in the above exemptions. For the avoidance of doubt, researchers and research students should be treated on the same basis as employees.

Where they are able to work from home, they should do so, but those who require access to specialist facilities for their work should be able to do so.

This is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is a necessary step given the rates of transmission across England. We consider that it is proportionate to the other restrictions we have placed on all sectors to curb the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives. We appreciate that many providers have already had to compress practical elements of teaching in the autumn term (in part because of the ‘student travel window’ in December), and we are acutely aware of the challenges that this poses to both providers and students. However, in these challenging times we must continue to adapt to put in place strengthened measures to reduce transmission rates across the country, whilst maintaining our commitment to education.

We know you will be concerned about students on courses which require Professional, Statutory and Regulatory Body (PSRB) approval. Wherever possible, we expect that assessments, placements and other mandatory elements of these courses should be rescheduled until the wider return of students. I encourage you to speak to the relevant PSRBs to explore options to do so. I will also work with Universities UK to convene a discussion with the PSRBs about how to mitigate the impact of these restrictions so that students – and in particular finalists – do not miss out on qualifying. However, I know there will be a small number of cases where students may not be able to qualify with professional accreditation if on-site learning or exams/assessments are not held in January and cannot be rescheduled. In these limited cases, these students can return as planned.

NEU calls for new measures to ensure safe return of schools and colleges in January
Sector News
The National Education Union (@NEUnion) has today (21 Dec) written to
Professor Sir Mark Walport named as Imperial College AHSC chair
Sector News
Professor Sir Mark Walport, has been appointed chair of the Imperial C
Â£4.84 million for Oak National Academy to provide video lessons over staggered return to school
Sector News
Yesterday (30 Dec) @EducationGovUK announced that schools and colleges

Return of remaining students

All remaining courses should continue to be offered online from the beginning of term. Given the rising infection rates, the return of all other students should be paused until at least the week commencing 25 January. The government will review this decision and provide further communication to providers in the week commencing 18 January. On the basis of this review, we will ask providers to plan for the staggered return of further students, prioritising those who will most benefit from in-person provision. We will work with the Office for Students and the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education to discuss the impact of these measures.

Testing on arrival and during term

As I set out in my letter to you on 18 December, asymptomatic testing arrangements should be in place for all students, as well as staff, on arrival at university and we have been working with you to ensure testing is available.

Some providers have been offering individual testing schemes or piloting different technologies (e.g., pooled PCR) or partnering with community testing schemes, and we continue to support these initiatives.

We expect students who will be arriving on campus from 4 January to be tested on arrival and to minimise social contact until a negative test result has been confirmed. Testing should also be provided to students who have stayed on campus over the winter break if they have had social contact with others within the previous 10 days. To minimise the risk to themselves and others on their return to university, students should act responsibly before they travel and follow local restriction tier guidance on social contact. Students who are living in an area which is offering the use of local community testing programmes should seek to get tested before their return, where this fits in with locally targeted programmes led by the Director of Public Health.

Our advice for international students travelling from overseas for the Spring term is to consider whether they in fact need to travel to the UK at this time, particularly if their course does not require them to be on campus from 4 January. Those students should consider delaying if travel arrangements can be rearranged without undue costs. International arrivals must complete a passenger locator form on arrival in the UK, and passengers travelling from a country not on the exemption (travel corridor) list will need to self-isolate in their accommodation for 10 days. There is now the option to take a COVID-19 test from a private testing provider (at the student’s own cost) after 5 days of self-isolation, with a negative result releasing the student from the need to continue to self-isolate. Guidance is available here. Providers should be ready to advise students of appropriate local testing facilities.

All students should be encouraged to remain in their vacation accommodation until the resumption of their face-to-face teaching, wherever possible, to minimise travel over the next few crucial weeks.

International students are also encouraged to remain in the UK where possible. Where students have stayed in their term-time accommodation (private accommodation or university halls) over the winter break, and for those who have to return to access appropriate study facilities, providers should continue to make sure they are well looked after and supported. This could include keeping facilities such as libraries, and study and performance rooms, open for students to use in a COVID-secure way. Staff required to operate these essential campus services are considered essential workers, vital to the continuation of education, and will be able to travel to work.

We continue to ask that providers pay particular regard to the specific needs of certain groups during this period, including care leavers, estranged students and international students, who will require access to welfare and mental health support and essential services. This has been a particularly difficult period for students and we ask that specific plans are drawn up to cater for students who stay on campus or are living alone in university areas.

I appreciate that these changes will cause disruption to your student return preparations. However, given the unprecedented times we are living in and the rising transmission rates across parts of England caused by the new variant, it is paramount that we act swiftly to limit the spread of the virus.

Once again, thank you for your continued support of students and please pass on my thanks to all your staff and students’ unions who have ensured that students are being supported over the winter break.

Yours sincerely,

Michelle Donelan MP, Minister of State for Universities

Documents

Letter from Michelle Donelan to higher education providers

PDF, 147KB, 6 pages

You may also be interested in these articles:

NEU calls for new measures to ensure safe return of schools and colleges in January
Sector News
The National Education Union (@NEUnion) has today (21 Dec) written to
Professor Sir Mark Walport named as Imperial College AHSC chair
Sector News
Professor Sir Mark Walport, has been appointed chair of the Imperial C
CBI RESPONDS TO TIGHTENING COVID RESTRICTIONS
Sector News
CBI RESPONDS TO TIGHTENING COVID RESTRICTIONSDeborah Fraser, CBI South
Newbury College is appealing for Community Volunteers to help meet new COVID Testing demands
Sector News
From 04 January 2021, @NewburyCollege will be required to administer l
1,500 Armed Forces personnel to support the testing of secondary school and college students in England
Sector News
Staggered School and College Reopening from January 2021In a bid to #K
Education Secretary's speech setting out school contingency plans for England
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson addressed the House of Commons today (30 Dec) to upda
Rogue employers named and shamed for failing to pay minimum wage
Sector News
139 companies, including some of the UK’s biggest household names, a
Three City of London Corporation elected Members recognised in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
Three City of London Corporation elected Members have been included in
Top New Year Honours for Imperial College academics
Sector News
A leading @ImperialCollege economist is made a Dame in the 2021 New Ye
Rollout of rapid testing in secondary schools and colleges begins on Monday
Sector News
The staggered return of students and the rollout of rapid testing both
Labour demands “serially incompetent” Gavin Williamson answers dozens of outstanding questions from parents after announcement chaos
Sector News
@UKLabour is demanding that @GavinWilliamson urgently answers outstand
£4.84 million for Oak National Academy to provide video lessons over staggered return to school
Sector News
Yesterday (30 Dec) @EducationGovUK announced that schools and colleges

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 1 week ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 week ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 week ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5202)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page