Placement brings new clarity on inclusion and wellbeing

A role emerging placement is when students go into work environments where their profession has never been before and carve out a role for themselves. This blog details how four Occupational Therapy students did this within the Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing team and contributed hugely to the University’s wellbeing agenda. @DerbyUni

There’s nothing more powerful than falling in love with your chosen profession than doing the work. We are four final year Occupational Therapy (OT) students who are carrying out a virtual placement, in the Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing (EDIW) team at the University of Derby.

When we were first on placement, we wondered how Occupational Therapy linked with EDIW. We were used to being placed in traditional settings such as hospitals, schools, councils, communities and so on. As this is a non-traditional placement, it has further developed our professional identity, and has reinforced applying our theory into practice.

Our occupational lens has never been more visible as it is now. Our aim has continued to ensure that occupations associated with the activities of daily living, remains at the heart of all that we do.

Occupational Therapist (OT’s) work with individuals who have gone through trauma, living with a disability, or recovering to regain their independence and perform their daily activities in a meaningful way. Working within EDIW team has allowed us to work with a large population and whole community of the University of Derby instead of an individual within a community.

As OT’s, we use our knowledge of what is vital to individuals to develop a recovery plan to improve health and wellbeing. We make sure their needs are at the centre of all our plans, and their wellbeing is paramount in all our processes. Both the OT and the EDIW team values align to promote equality, diversity, inclusion, and wellbeing throughout the culture and environment of the University.

The EDIW team has legal duty to support people working within the organisation, who have several characteristics protected by law. For example, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transexual plus (LGBT+), race equality, gender equality, disability, wellbeing, faith and belief. This has offered us the opportunity to put the Code of Ethics, that we follow into practice.

We have had the chance to undertake various projects which aim to offer equal access to services without bias or prejudice based on age, gender, race, nationality, faith, sexual orientation, level of ability, or position in society.

We have done this through a variety of different projects which have included, writing a range of guidance documents for staff which aim to raise greater awareness around issues such as menopause and neurodiversity, a project which focusses on generating a greater cultural understanding of mental health issues for Black and Minority Ethnic students and a project focusing on improving the mental wellbeing of staff during Covid-19.

The benefits of taking on a role-emerging placement

The skills we have learned throughout our degree course has really helped us to help people in a wider context.

Although demanding and challenging to start with, a lot of which was because the placement is virtual, we feel we have improved our caseload management in preparation for being in the workplace.

We have also learnt how important networking is within an organisation as we have had to work under tight deadlines which is important for employability.

Challenges

Not only have we learnt how to do our job from a community perspective, we have learnt how to do it in the most challenging of times, and we have experienced for ourselves the impact of sitting stationary and working remotely which has left us with aches and pains.

The essences of managing a work/life balance and being present for both has been difficult as we’ve had to work in our homes it has been hard to escape this and switch off at times.

As students learning the art of negotiation and standing firm with our professional values while working collaboratively with the wider multi-disciplinary team, provides its own challenges that we did not foresee.

Embracing the new norm

As we have been remote working on a role emerging placement, we have found working in the new area of EDIW quite daunting, especially as it has been something we have not done before. But, as we are living in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, it appears that this will be the new norm for most of us.

These are some tips we recommend and would like to bring forward to future OT students partaking a role emerging placement:

Create a routine for yourself and try to stick to it – Stick to placement hours and try to not work beyond this – remember to take regular breaks! “Occupational balance is key to preventing burnout”

Stick to placement hours and try to not work beyond this – remember to take regular breaks! Stay connected – Check in everyday with your educator, coordinator and team members if appropriate to the placement you are on

– Check in everyday with your educator, coordinator and team members if appropriate to the placement you are on Don’t be afraid to ask questions – no question is a silly one!

no question is a silly one! Join in extracurricular events– as they provide wonderful learning opportunities, a great addition to your Continuing Professional Development (CPD) portfolio and make a very good reflection!

as they provide wonderful learning opportunities, a great addition to your Continuing Professional Development (CPD) portfolio and make a very good reflection! Keep a track of your achievements- it is very helpful to keep a weekly log of your achievements so that you can use as evidence but also have something to discuss in supervision. Remember your supervisor only sees you once a week so supervision is a chance to demonstrate what you have learnt

it is very helpful to keep a weekly log of your achievements so that you can use as evidence but also have something to discuss in supervision. Remember your supervisor only sees you once a week so supervision is a chance to demonstrate what you have learnt Create a good workspace – remember you will be here for most of the day, so make sure it is comfortable with sufficient lighting and workspace

Most importantly remember that your wellbeing is central to all that you do!

By: Foluso Williams, Lynnette Magenga, Manisha Ghai, and Tina Brown.