Quizlet Partners with TikTok to Build Engaging, Informative Educational Videos

Today (28 Jan), interactive learning app and platform, @Quizlet (www.quizlet.com), known for its AI-powered study tools, announces a new integration with @TikTok

The integration will allow TikTok creators in the education space – including teachers and content creators – to link Quizlet study sets directly to their videos, bolstering the interactive learning experience for users.

“2020 forced everyone to find new ways to educate and learn, and we believe bringing together the Quizlet and TikTok platforms can help build human connection, promote creative learning content and inspire enriching ideas,” says Sean Kim, head of product, TikTok.

Creators on TikTok will be able to choose from over 450 million Quizlet study sets, including their own study materials, by browsing through subjects including science, history, languages, arts and more. Students simply click on the Quizlet link in the video to directly interact with the corresponding flashcards, making it easy to learn about any chosen topic.

 “At Quizlet, we’re focused on building effective study tools, and as part of our innovation process, we’re always keeping in mind great ways to give learners study experiences that excite and inspire them to keep learning,” Carter adds.

This partnership comes in support of TikTok’s Creative Learning Fund, a pledge to support the community through COVID-19, as millions of students around the world navigate ongoing learning from a distance.

