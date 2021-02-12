 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

EEF to publish evaluation of National Online Tutoring pilot

Details
Hits: 482
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Online tuition can support disadvantaged pupils to learn remotely

Online tuition can support disadvantaged pupils to learn remotely, major study reveals 

 EEF (@EducEndowFoundn) publishes findings from independent evaluation of national online tutoring pilot

Delivering online tuition can be an effective way to support the learning of disadvantaged pupils during partial school closures – if supportive measures are in place – according to a new report published today by the Education Endowment Foundation.

The report, produced by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), evaluates the reach of the National Online Tutoring Pilot, commissioned by the EEF in partnership with the Sutton Trust, Impetus and Nesta, to support disadvantaged pupils’ learning during and after partial school closures in the first national lockdown. Its aim was to test the feasibility and promise of online tutoring to support learning while pupils, in particular those from low-income backgrounds, were unable to access school in the normal way. It was the first study to look solely at online delivery in England.

The pilot was delivered from July to October 2020 by four organisations with experience of tutoring children from disadvantaged backgrounds: Action Tutoring, MyTutor, The Access Project and Tutor Trust. In total, the pilot reached 1,425 learners in 65 schools, with 9,800 tuition sessions delivered. The vast majority of students were studying for their GCSEs in Years 10 and 11 (ages 14-16). Most students received weekly one-to-one sessions on maths, English or science. The majority of students receiving tuition were eligible for pupil premium funding.

The independent evaluation by NatCen lists five key conclusions:

  • Delivering online tuition during the period of partial school closures was feasible, with high reach in the circumstances.
  • Access to equipment and reliable internet connections were key barriers to participation, particularly for home-based learners, despite the best efforts of schools. Almost half (48%) of schools reported lack of equipment as a challenge.
  • Pupils enjoyed the tuition and there were perceived benefits for learning, with improvements in learners’ confidence, engagement with education and preparedness for the new school year reported. The overwhelming majority (87%) of learners said that, if they had the opportunity, they would like to carry on with their tutoring. Three-quarters (76%) said they enjoyed learning more than they did before. 
  • Investing time in building effective relationships between schools and families were crucial in supporting take-up and engagement.
  • Face-to-face tuition is preferred by both tutors and learners to online tuition.

The EEF is delivering the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) Tuition Partners pillar, which offers subsidised face-to-face and online tutoring to schools from an approved list of 33 Tuition Partners. While there are some key differences between this pilot and the NTP model, notably that some of the tutoring in the online pilot was delivered in the summer holidays rather than in term time, today’s findings provide valuable insight into the benefits and barriers to online delivery.  

Since its launch in November 2020, the NTP has been clear that tutoring – whether online or face-to-face – should take place in school wherever possible, to minimise the barriers highlighted by today’s report. However, with schools currently closed to most pupils, almost all Tuition Partners are offering online at-home tuition to ensure that pupils can still benefit in this period of disrupted learning. The NTP is working with Tuition Partners to ensure as many pupils as possible can benefit from tutoring through the NTP in this period of closures.

Logistics Apprentices Pandemic Response Recognised During National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@SeetecSkills - Apprentices in the freight and logistics industry have
Learning at Work Week Impact Awards results announced
Sector News
The Learning at Work Week Impact Award results have been announced by
Women in STEM Week 2021: How weâ€™re empowering the next generation
Sector News
Throughout history, women have always played a crucial role within sci

The pilot was co-funded by the EEF, alongside Wellcome Trust, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, the Hg Foundation, Porticus UK, the Dulverton Trust, the Inflexion Foundation and other funders.

Sir Peter Lampl founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said:

“High-quality tuition has a crucial role to play in supporting children and young people’s learning after this year of disruption. While we have a wealth of evidence telling us how best to deliver face-to-face tuition, we know less about how to make online tutoring as effective as possible. Today’s report gives us valuable insights into the challenges and barriers and will go some way to ensuring online tutoring has the biggest possible impact on those pupils who need it the most.”

Professor Becky Francis, CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation, said:

 This report can give us confidence that online tuition is an effective tool to support students and teachers during those times when pupils are unable to attend school in the normal way. It is encouraging to see that not only is it possible to reach high numbers of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, but that they also enjoy the opportunity to continue their learning.

“The report also highlights challenges, in particular the lack of equipment or good internet connection which meant too many students were unable to access online learning. Bridging that ‘digital divide’ must remain a national priority.

“These findings will help us all to ensure that online tuition is as effective as possible in supporting students during this time of disrupted schooling.”

Rebekah Wilson, Deputy Headteacher at Shakespeare Primary School in Leeds, said:

“The Tutor Trust pilot allowed our children and families to maintain aspects of a consistent routine and remain engaged in learning. It ensured regular and meaningful opportunities to recall what they had already learnt as well as providing a platform for new learning.

“The strong communication between school, families and the Tutor Trust made the project a true success. It allowed some of our most vulnerable pupils to move forward and make progress in their learning at a time when that felt almost impossible to achieve.”

Sarah, an Action Tutoring tutor in London, said:

“I am delighted to be involved in Action Tutoring’s online tutoring test phase because it is an opportunity to try to remedy in a small way the damage done to children’s education by the Covid-19 school closures and also, if successful, in the longer term it could allow Action Tutoring to support many more disadvantaged pupils. 

“Preparing for tutoring has been a learning experience for me – it turns out that writing fractions on a virtual whiteboard is a lot trickier than on paper!”  

You may also be interested in these articles:

GCSE results for the autumn series
Sector News
Students who took GCSEs in the autumn series (excluding English langua
Qualifications exports: a significant market
Sector News
@Ofqual has today (11 February 2021) published its annual qualificatio
Over £42 million to extend projects for children with SEND
Sector News
Further funding to help raise educational standards, improve services
Logistics Apprentices Pandemic Response Recognised During National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@SeetecSkills - Apprentices in the freight and logistics industry have
National Apprenticeship Week: Open University poll finds more employers now backing work-based learning
Sector News
A report commissioned by the @OpenUniversity and @5PercentClubUK has f
Oxbridge Application Success for Exeter College Students
Sector News
@ExeterCollege students are celebrating as 20 learners have been offer
Learning at Work Week Impact Awards results announced
Sector News
The Learning at Work Week Impact Award results have been announced by
Women in STEM Week 2021: How we’re empowering the next generation
Sector News
Throughout history, women have always played a crucial role within sci
NCS LAUNCHES ‘SKILLS BOOSTER’ FOR SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES
Sector News
@NCS (National Citizen Service) has launched free online resources to
Sodexo and Collab Group announce apprenticeship partnership.
Sector News
@collabgrp is delighted to announce a new partnership with @SodexoUK_I
ROSE BRUFORD COLLEGE LAUNCHES CENTRE FOR DIGITAL PRODUCTION AND SEEKS TO WIDEN STUDENT RECRUITMENT FOR INNOVATIVE NEW COURSES
Sector News
@rosebruford, ONE OF THE FIRST UK DRAMA SCHOOLS TO OFFER COURSES IN VI
Birmingham business marks five years of pre-apprenticeships with Mayor visit
Sector News
A leading engineering firm @adigroupltd has commemorated #NAW21 with a

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5359)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page