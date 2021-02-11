 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Birmingham business marks five years of pre-apprenticeships with Mayor visit

Details
Hits: 446

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Alan Lusty, the CEO of adi Group and Andy Street

A leading engineering firm @adigroupltd has commemorated #NAW21 with a special visit from West Midlands Mayor @andy4wm

The adi Group, located in Kings Norton, Birmingham, has been developing young futures for the past five years with its unique pre-apprenticeship scheme, mentoring 14–16-year-olds in the ropes of electrical and mechanical engineering.

Yesterday, its students were treated to a special visit by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, who toured the adi’s custom-built apprenticeship workshop and spoke in depth to some of the students currently on the apprentice programme.

Commenting on his visit, Street said: “This is a wonderful, progressive engineering business and it’s so important for our region to have the skills that adi Group’s pre-apprenticeship provides.”

The adi Group, which in five years, has generated over 60 skilled engineering places from its pre-apprenticeship programme, began with the vision of a former apprentice back in 1990.

That man, Alan Lusty, the CEO of adi Group, set out with one philosophy for the apprenticeship scheme, which aims to help close the engineering skills gap:

“From an early age I understood that not everybody is academic. The world needs people who are hands on as well.

“When we started 30 years ago, we recognised that it is our responsibility to build the future – bring young people in and get them to whatever level they want to be.”

The adi apprenticeship scheme has had no shortage of plaudits over the past five years, having been helped by Business in the Community, a HRH Prince Charles backed business network back in 2014.

The institution supported the liaison with North Bromsgrove High School, the programme’s exclusive partner, in the two years before its official launch.

One of the biggest successes has been Bromsgrove teen Abbie Beaver, who at just 17, was named one of the brightest female engineers in the UK by the prestigious Women’s Engineering Society.

“I’ve learnt some really valuable skills in mechanical and electrical engineering and most of my friends are impressed when I tell them what I’m doing,” said Abbie.

“I think it’s important to inspire other women.”

National Apprenticeship Week 2021 has been themed as ‘Build the Future’ by the UK Government, as it calls on businesses to train, retain and achieve with apprentices.

With fully 50% of the first two years pre-apprentice intake still with adi today, The Birmingham business is calling on others across the region to implement its own schemes and contribute to a sustainable future.

Logistics Apprentices Pandemic Response Recognised During National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@SeetecSkills - Apprentices in the freight and logistics industry have
Learning at Work Week Impact Awards results announced
Sector News
The Learning at Work Week Impact Award results have been announced by
Women in STEM Week 2021: How weâ€™re empowering the next generation
Sector News
Throughout history, women have always played a crucial role within sci

You may also be interested in these articles:

GCSE results for the autumn series
Sector News
Students who took GCSEs in the autumn series (excluding English langua
Qualifications exports: a significant market
Sector News
@Ofqual has today (11 February 2021) published its annual qualificatio
Over £42 million to extend projects for children with SEND
Sector News
Further funding to help raise educational standards, improve services
Logistics Apprentices Pandemic Response Recognised During National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@SeetecSkills - Apprentices in the freight and logistics industry have
National Apprenticeship Week: Open University poll finds more employers now backing work-based learning
Sector News
A report commissioned by the @OpenUniversity and @5PercentClubUK has f
Oxbridge Application Success for Exeter College Students
Sector News
@ExeterCollege students are celebrating as 20 learners have been offer
Learning at Work Week Impact Awards results announced
Sector News
The Learning at Work Week Impact Award results have been announced by
Women in STEM Week 2021: How we’re empowering the next generation
Sector News
Throughout history, women have always played a crucial role within sci
NCS LAUNCHES ‘SKILLS BOOSTER’ FOR SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES
Sector News
@NCS (National Citizen Service) has launched free online resources to
Sodexo and Collab Group announce apprenticeship partnership.
Sector News
@collabgrp is delighted to announce a new partnership with @SodexoUK_I
ROSE BRUFORD COLLEGE LAUNCHES CENTRE FOR DIGITAL PRODUCTION AND SEEKS TO WIDEN STUDENT RECRUITMENT FOR INNOVATIVE NEW COURSES
Sector News
@rosebruford, ONE OF THE FIRST UK DRAMA SCHOOLS TO OFFER COURSES IN VI
Walsall College apprentice barber, Deone’s buzzing after industry magazine award win
Sector News
@Walsall_College - A newly qualified barber can’t wait to get back t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5359)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page