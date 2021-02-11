Learning at Work Week Impact Awards results announced

The Learning at Work Week Impact Award results have been announced by the @CForLearning, national organisers of the week. The 2020 winners include a hospice, a bank, a specialist NHS Trust and a media investment company.

The Learning at Work Week Impact Awards celebrate bold, creative and excellent campaigns which promote and drive lifelong learning at work. They are open to all organisations who take part in Learning at Work Week.

For Learning at Work Week 2020, organisations took activities online, delivering virtual events which addressed both the immediate challenges caused by the pandemic and longer-term goals.

With so many colleagues working remotely and others furloughed, many companies used fun, interactive sessions to bring colleagues together, build essential digital skills and support staff wellbeing. Some firms recognised the unprecedented need caused by the pandemic and opened the learning on offer to employees’ families and friends too. Activities included digital drop-in sessions, expert masterclasses, group discussions and family yoga.

The winners and commended organisations are:

Abstract Impact Award for Inspiring a Lifelong Learning Culture

Winner Large organisation: GroupM

Winner SME: St Andrew’s Hospice

Highly commended: Department for Transport | Czarnikow Group

Commended: Abcam

The Open University Business School Impact Award for Supporting Business & Organisational Goals

Winner Large organisation: Severn Trent

Winner SME: NOCN Group

Highly commended: The Law Society

Commended: Premier Foods

LinkedIn Learning Impact Award for Inspiring Learning Journeys

Winner Large organisation: Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Trust

Winner SME: eve Sleep

Highly commended: Severn Trent

Commended: GroupM

Findcourses.co.uk Impact Award for Innovation in Learning & Development

Winner Large organisation: Stewarts

Winner SME: Czarnikow Group

Highly commended: GroupM I Wakefield Council

NCFE & Campaign for Learning Impact Award for Digital Learning Journeys

Winner: Santander

Highly commended: BT Technology I Hallmark Care Homes I Dorset Council

Julia Wright, National Director at the Campaign for Learning said:

“It’s a privilege for the Campaign for Learning to co-ordinate Learning at Work Week. Organisations demonstrate their passion and commitment to lifelong learning at work with bold and creative events. Given the unprecedented challenges this year, we’re very impressed by how firms responded. The impact award winners demonstrate the power of learning in all its forms, whether it’s a digital drop-in session or an expert masterclass. They’ve shown how well-designed events and activities help organisations and people to navigate change and thrive. Their events brought colleagues together, supported wellbeing and addressed both immediate and longer-term learning needs in an empowering way. Many congratulations to them for their deserved success. A big thank you too to everyone who took part and our sponsors for supporting the impact awards and the week.”

Jayne D’Silva, VP Sales UK at getAbstract said:

“Learning happens in all walks of life. And this has been truer than ever in this extraordinary and challenging year. As the sponsor of this year’s Learning at Work Week Impact Awards, getAbstract is proud to announce our two winners: GroupM and St Andrew’s Hospice. GroupM showed a commitment to lifelong learning by offering workshops on a range of self-development topics. Through its ‘Thought Labs,’ it organised discussions on big life questions and encouraged people from different levels and occupations to get involved. It also used Black History Month as an opportunity to address questions of racial discrimination and inclusion. St Andrew’s Hospice, a small charity, put emphasis on in-house knowledge sharing and skill development. By offering a broad range of workshops open to all staff, St Andrews showed a commitment to living a learning culture.”

Sophie Austin at Findcourses.co.uk said:

At findcourses.co.uk we want to celebrate innovation in connection to learning, and 2020 encouraged some of the most innovative entries we have seen. The importance of learning during such stressful times was highlighted by every single entry to the Learning at Work Week Impact Award and the drive by internal learning teams to ensure their colleagues felt connected, motivated and supported during the pandemic really shone through. We wish, during such a difficult year, we could award every single company an award for their innovation as each had to step up and try something new in response to the pandemic. From all of us here at findcourses.co.uk we offer a heartfelt congratulations to all the entries for their outstanding work.

Liz Moody at The Open University Business Schoool said:

In 2020 organisations have relied upon the engagement of their workforces to survive and thrive. The pandemic, mass shift to working from home, or working while observing social distance and thereby the health and well-being of the workforce has put people (rightly) at the forefront of business strategy. The way we work now, the things we value and the way we want to live in the future has changed us in some ways, irrevocably. This year’s entrants all stressed the need to engage, the need to cater for dispersed people in diverse circumstances with a view to bringing their organisations together through learning. At the OU Business School we have always strived to make learning accessible and flexible and to encourage lifelong learning. This year’s winners demonstrated alignment with these values. Congratulations to Severn Trent and NOCN Group who won our award for the large and SME categories, respectively.

Dawn Baker, Director of Innovation and Investments at NCFE said:

"At NCFE we understand and celebrate the importance of lifelong learning. As digital tools, platforms and media change the way we work, learn and communicate, it's vital everyone has the confidence and skills to use them well. It's fantastic to see how our impact award winner and highly commended organisations promoted digital learning journeys at work. They connected colleagues to new digital opportunities and high-quality learning with well-crafted campaigns and tailored support. Congratulations to our winner Santander and to Hallmark Care Homes, BT Technology and Dorset Council for their highly commended events."

Learning at Work Week 2021 takes place from 17th to 23rd May on the theme ‘Made for Learning’. The Campaign for Learning offers planning support and ideas for organisations wishing to take part.

