Royal Mail and LRC Training during #NAW2021

@LRC_Training and @RoyalMail during #NAW2021

LRC Trainingwas established by Llanelli Rural Council in 1988. Its purpose was to provide work experience and training for unemployed adults. LRC Training remains a self-financing department within Llanelli Rural Council.

In 2009, LRC Training joined Skills Academy Wales, a consortium of like-minded training providers, under the leadership of NPTC Group of Colleges. Skills Academy Wales delivers a wide range of work-based learning opportunities, across South and Mid Wales, utilising its affiliation with the Welsh Government.

LRC offers apprenticeships across a range of areas including Driving Goods Vehicles, Traffic and Logistics, Warehousing, as well as Business Administration and Customer Service.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2021, Royal Mail has shared their experience of undertaking apprenticeships with LRC Training.

Royal Mail is one of the UK’s essential services and throughout the pandemic, they have remained open for business, providing a lifeline to businesses and communities across our country. Their staff have worked hard to collect, process and deliver as many parcels and letters as possible in difficult circumstances.

Despite the additional challenges faced by the pandemic, 17 Royal Mail drivers across South Wales worked especially hard and successfully achieved their Foundation Apprenticeship in Driving Goods Vehicles during 2020.

During the Autumn of 2019, these 17 key drivers registered for the 12-month Welsh Government and ESF funded Foundation Apprenticeship in Driving Goods Vehicles, as they were interested in developing their driving skills and upgrading their driving licence to allow them to drive large goods vehicles. This Apprenticeship has allowed them to professionally develop their knowledge, skills and confidence, to not just drive correctly, but also be able to prepare the vehicle, load and unload and contribute to customer service.

Royal Mail value the Driving Goods Vehicles Apprenticeship and recognise that skilled drivers help the company achieve better results, by improving fuel efficiency, lowering maintenance costs, improving driver safety and creating a positive company image. Higher numbers of better-skilled LGV drivers allows increased flexibility, as drivers with LGV licences can be employed across a variety of driving roles that exist within Royal Mail, helping them be able to react positively to unplanned events. 

