Why Choose Online Tutoring?

Online tutoring offers the same high-quality experience you'd expect from your personal tuition but with a number of additional benefits.

Remember everything. Each online tutoring session with your tutor can be recorded, so the student can review it later. This helps them retain information and update their memory before that vital exam. This is especially valuable for older students studying STEM subjects and is one of the main reasons for choosing online tutoring over offline tutoring. Location is no longer a barrier. No matter where you live, you can find the perfect tutor for your child. Once you've found that tutor, you can stay with them, wherever you are, and wherever they are. There is no risk that tutoring will be interrupted by bad weather, accidents or vacation (unless you wish).

Online tutoring can make your life easier. There are many people whose schedules are hectic and finding one or two hours a week to adapt to tutoring can be a real challenge. Moving online opens up more time spaces and means tutoring can be done from anywhere with a decent internet connection. You also don't have to worry about cleaning the house before the tutor comes! There are no more excuses to be on online training. Even traditional schools are promoting e-learning among their students, so that crisis like coronavirus do not paralyze learning. Because that's one of the great advantages of online training: it's immune to viruses, alarm states and quarantines.

1. From wherever you want

The reason many students sign up for online training is also why it becomes an alternative when schools close: you can study from wherever you want. The living room of the house, your room, a café, the library, the beach... However, it is advisable that you always do it from the same place, and that it is bright, quiet, comfortable and that it facilitates your concentration.

2. Whenever you want

Forget about schedules. Online training is flexible, you can access the center, institute or university where you are enrolled at any time of the day. Do you concentrate better at night? Go ahead. Do you prefer the early hours of the day? Get on with it. You can connect whenever and for as long as you have available. One hour on Mondays, two hours on Tuesdays, none on Wednesday... you choose.

3. Combine it with whatever you want

The time and place flexibility is a great added advantage, and it is that you can combine your online training with your work, the care of children, a face-to-face course in another center or whatever you want. Hence online training is associated with reskilling, that is to the urgent professional recycling these days when old trades disappear while new ones emerge. A worker with an 8-hour daily day can learn a new profession without a problem if he decides to training online.

4. Accessibility

The network has no borders, so the offer of online studies is great. If, for example, you are fluent in English, you can also search for training in that language, which multiplies the options. The centres also tend to provide very specific studies and therefore easier to move to real employment.

The breadth and variety of supply has one problem: indecision. There's so much to choose from that doing so can be tricky. In this sense, our advice is that you always bet on practical studies, that give you guarantees that you will find work when completing the training or, at least, that you will have a good chance of achieving it.

5. More interaction

Sometimes it's easier to interact with others when they're on the other side of the screen than when we're in the same room. It happens with online training, where it's easier to post a message in a chat or throw a question on a forum than to do it in person. But e-learning is also characterized by encouraging interaction between teachers and students and making available to the student multiple ways to communicate with their teachers.

Studying online has so many advantages that more and more people are betting on it to learn a profession, recycle or form in certain skills.