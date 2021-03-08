Apprenticeships key to maintaining company’s success

Investing in the development of its workforce and succession planning have been essential to the continued success of Cambria Maintenance Services (@CambriaMainServ) which maintains more than 12,000 properties across Wales.

The company, which has offices in Cardiff and Ewloe, Deeside, employs more than 160 staff, including 16 apprentices who are key to the future success of the business.

Part of the Wales & West Housing Group, Cambria is an independent limited company run as a social enterprise. The company has employed 37 apprentices over the past 10 years and has a rolling, five-year plan which will see more apprentices employed.

Coleg Cambria and Cardiff and Vale College deliver a Foundation Apprenticeship in Maintenance Operations as well as Apprenticeships in Electrotechnical and Plumbing/ Heating for Cambria.

In recognition of the commitment to apprenticeships, the company has been shortlisted for the Medium Employer of the Year award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021.

This annual celebration of outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships will see 35 finalists compete in 12 categories for awards. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on April 29.

Highlight of the work-based learning calendar, the awards showcase businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

The awards are jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Openreach, the UK’s digital network business and passionate supporter of apprenticeships, has renewed its headline sponsorship of the awards.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

The number of apprentices Cambria has recruited has grown with the business itself, with turnover increasing from £2.7 million in its first year to £12.07m in 2019.

Wales & West Housing Group is proud to have achieved the highest, three-star “Best Companies” accreditation which recognises an ‘extraordinary’ level of workplace engagement with staff.

The company values the fresh ideas, energy, enthusiasm and commitment that apprentices bring to the business whilst their feedback helps improve the company’s Apprenticeship Programme.

Each apprentice has a mentor throughout their learning journey and individuals needing extra support, such as those who may be dyslexic, are given iPads with tailored support applications.

A new “Grow Your Own” project has just been launched across the Wales & West Housing Group to replicate the success of Cambria’s Apprenticeship Programme.

Peter Jackson, Cambria’s managing director, said: “The Apprenticeship Programme really does reflect our vision of ‘making a difference to people’s lives, homes and communities’ in Wales.

Mark Breeze, from Coleg Cambria, said: “Cambria Maintenance Services is a company that genuinely cares for its apprentices and sets an example for others to follow.”

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “Our Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes are helping people fulfil their career ambitions and I’m delighted we have already reached our target of creating 100,000 apprenticeships in this Senedd term.

“This has been key in helping apprentices of all ages to gain important skills and experience that we know businesses across all sectors of the economy in Wales really need. This will be vital as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Apprenticeship Awards Cymru provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate and showcase the achievements of all involved, from star apprentices to skilled learning providers.

“I’d like to congratulate all the finalists announced for this year's event and wish each and every one all the best for the future.”

Cambria Maintenance Services’ managing director Peter Jackson with apprentices Alex Carter, Jake Kivell and Jack Glynn at the company’s regional office in Ewloe.