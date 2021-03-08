 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

1851 Trust launches nationwide competition for schools

Details
Hits: 372
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Child

1851 Trust (@1851Trust), supported by INEOS Hygienics (@INEOS, @INEOSHygienics), launches nationwide competition to give schools a chance to win elite sports bundle

  • ZERO Days: Back to School is a unique programme developed by specialist education charity the 1851 Trust to support the return of safe pupils to schools across the UK this March.
  • Backed by sporting giants Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and INEOS TEAM UK, the education programme, developed with teachers and sport science experts, provides schools with free curriculum-based lessons, assemblies and posters, to help keep schools open.
  • Originally launched last September when pupils returned to school, the ZERO Days: Back to School resources have already been downloaded by over 600 schools across the UK to help schools provide pupils with positive behaviour messages on how to reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria.
  • With vaccinations now being rolled out across the country, the resources include a new biology module to help inform students on how vaccines and immunology works.
  • To support the return to school this March, schools who sign-up and access the resources will be entered into a free-prize draw to win a prize bundle from INEOS’ sports teams and partners.
  • Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team, Team Principal who has led the team to seven Tour de France victories and who has used his team’s approach to health and hygiene to develop the ZERO Days: Back to School programme said: “Covid-19 is going to be an on-going challenge for us all for the foreseeable future, so it’s imperative that we all know how to reduce the risk of transmission and protect ourselves and our communities. Maintaining stringent hygiene standards has long-been a crucial part of elite sports teams’ daily lives and now schools and homes are no different. We are proud to be part of the ZERO: Back to School programme in sharing our knowledge and helping schools across the country stay open by encouraging positive behaviour.”

The ZERO Days: Back to School, developed by the 1851 Trust and supported by global healthcare brand INEOS Hygienics, has launched a national competition for schools across the UK.

The competition is free for schools to enter and will give one lucky school per region the chance to win a bundle of signed sports kit from the INEOS sports teams and partners. To be eligible for the chance to win all you have to do is sign up at http://www.stemcrew.org/zerodays and enter your school details and class details.

ZERO Days: Back to School was launched last September by education charity the 1851 Trust as pupils returned to school for the first time in six months. The programme was developed by hygiene, education and behavioural change experts, utilising the expertise of Sir Dave Brailsford and the wider INEOS sporting family with ten years of health and hygiene experience within elite sport.

The programme features a range of free resources for schools that aim to help reduce the transmission of viruses and bacteria, by adopting three key behaviours: prepare, protect and control. The curriculum-based resources for secondary schools include assemblies, videos, and posters for all areas of schools, to help reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria and prevent school closures by creating a positive behaviour change in schools.  

With vaccinations now being rolled out across the country, the 1851 Trust has also created a new biology module focused on vaccines to help educate students on how vaccines and immunology works.

Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS Grenadier Team Principal who has led the team to seven Tour de France victories said: 

“Covid-19 is going to be an on-going challenge for us all for the foreseeable future, so it’s imperative that we all know how to reduce the risk of transmission and protect ourselves and our communities. Maintaining stringent hygiene standards has long-been a crucial part of elite sports teams’ daily lives and now schools and homes are no different. We are proud to be part of the ZERO: Back to School programme in sharing our knowledge and helping schools across the country stay open by encouraging positive behaviour.”

Geoff Scott, Head of Medicine and Sports Science at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club said:

Apprentice Ceris is engineering an exciting career in Gwynedd
Sector News
An exciting career in civil engineering awaits apprentice Ceris Alaw J
LCCM launches â€˜Women in Musicâ€™ for International Womenâ€™s Day
Sector News
The month-long campaign will culminate with a free online event featur
Barton Peveril's Director of Maths Nominated for University Award
Sector News
@bartonpeverilâ€™s Director of Mathematics and Computing, Kyle Evans,

“Educating the players, coaching staff and back room staff, on best practice in health and hygiene, when with the club or away from it, is crucial to help us reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria. This allows us to continue to train with confidence so we are best prepared for each game. Teaching children about hygiene best practices and the science of viruses and bacteria is so important to give young people the knowledge and tools to protect themselves, their friends and family - the ZERO Days programme does this.” 

Principal of Ark Charter Academy in Portsmouth, Emily Morey, who used the resources when they were first released in September said:

“It’s important to us that our students do not lose any more days of their education due to Covid-19. We were pleased to be able to access the ZERO Days resources when we reopened last September. This is an excellent way for us to reinforce the key messages which will keep our school a Covid-19 safe site. The INEOS athletes provide important relatable role models for our students whilst supporting our drive to normalise these new routines as students return to school again.”

The ZERO Days: Back to School resources have been tried and tested on multiple focus groups. It is accessible through the 1851 Trust’s STEM Crew platform, which is already used to teach STEM subjects by over 4,000 teachers at 35% of UK Secondary Schools. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentice Ceris is engineering an exciting career in Gwynedd
Sector News
An exciting career in civil engineering awaits apprentice Ceris Alaw J
LCCM launches ‘Women in Music’ for International Women’s Day
Sector News
The month-long campaign will culminate with a free online event featur
Barton Peveril's Director of Maths Nominated for University Award
Sector News
@bartonpeveril’s Director of Mathematics and Computing, Kyle Evans,
Sixth Form alumni represents Britain’s youth on the world stage
Sector News
Former Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) student Dominic
IBAT College Drives Diversity in Tech with New Scholarship for Women
Sector News
IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege), Ireland’s leading enterprise-fo
Extra £72m to support learners as they return to school
Sector News
Education Minister Kirsty Williams has today announced a further £72
A year of Apprenticeships through a pandemic
Sector News
This year apprenticeships have been very different for everyone involv
The numbers work for Lewis
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) has pa
Finding out about careers
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) celebrated National C
Bauer Media Audio creates more opportunities for women in radio by launching new Women in Programming and Finding Female Talent programmes
Sector News
Focusing on both upskilling female freelancers and finding the next ge
Plymouth Powerful Women
Sector News
A website and heritage trail celebrating the achievements of iconic wo
Law firm’s growth fuelled by “life-changing” in-house training
Sector News
Convey Law has ambitious growth plans of up to 50% in 2021 through an

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Michelle Gillam
Michelle Gillam has published a new article: A Positive Experience of Studying while Working Full-Time 13 hours 56 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Apprentice Ceris is engineering an exciting career in Gwynedd 14 hours 11 minutes ago
George Robson
George Robson has published a new article: Barton Peveril's Director of Maths Nominated for University Award 15 hours 4 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5462)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page